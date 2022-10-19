More progress has been made on Jason Momoa's next major project with Apple TV+, Chief of War: Deadline has just announced the addition of Temuera Morrison to the cast of the upcoming limited series. Morrison will play King Kahekili, the King of Maui in the show that will tell the story of the colonization of Hawaii from the perspective of the indigenous population.

The limited series is created, written and executive produced by Momoa, who also has a starring role. Still in its early development stages, not much has been revealed about this upcoming project other than that it will be an "epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view." Going by that plot line, it is obvious that Morrison's role is a key one in what is shaping up as a war epic. Morrison is the second actor after Momoa to join the series after it received an 8-episode straight-to-series order from AppleTV back in April.

The project will reunite Morrison and Momoa who began their professional relationship in the DC Universe with Aquaman (2018). Momoa played the titular superhero with Morrison portraying his father Thomas Curry in what was his second appearance in a DC comic film following 2011's Green Lantern. Like Momoa, Morrison's role in the DCEU has been extended, as he is set to reprise the role in the upcoming DC films, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash, both scheduled for release next year.

In addition to DC, Morrison is also recognized for his part in another juggernaut franchise - Star Wars. His journey with the franchise began in 2002 in the role of Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. Morrison has also portrayed the genetic clones of the Mandalorian bounty hunter. He played Boba Fett in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, the first live-action series in the Star Wars universe and is reprising the role in the ongoing spin-off The Book of Boba Fett. On the big screen, Morrison is known for Once Were Warriors, What Becomes of the Broken Hearted?, and Moana.

The show will be co-written by Thomas Pa'a Sibbett who also serves as executive producer alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Erik Holmberg. Doug Jung will serve in dual roles as executive producer and showrunner. Justin Chon was recently announced as the director of the show's first two episodes. Morrison will equally return is set to appear in the upcoming New Zealand Drama Series Far North for Sundance Now where he has been cast in the lead role. He also has a guest spot in the third season of My Life is Murder.