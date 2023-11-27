The Big Picture Jason Momoa was inspired to become an actor after seeing Temuera Morrison's film, Once Were Warriors.

Temuera Morrison and Jason Momoa were seen together in Aquaman, the action story that presented their characters as father and son. But the Book of Boba Fett star has revealed which of his films inspired Momoa to become an actor, and the answer was a deep cut from the actor's career. During a panel hosted by Collider's Arezou Amin at the 2023 edition of FAN EXPO San Franciso, Morrison talked about the title that would eventually send Momoa to pursue a career in the film industry, and it turned out to be a tragic drama from 1994:

Jason Momoa plays Aquaman. He had seena movie of mine I did some time ago called Once Were Warriors. It's not your typical popcorn and ice cream movie. The content's pretty rough. Jason had seen this film, and I overheard him telling his kids "He's the reason I got into acting, kids." So we kind of inspired him. We inspired a lot of people. That was kind of a lovely meeting with Jason.

Directed by Lee Tamahori, Once Were Warriors follows the Heke family while they suffer from different forms of abuse because of living with Jake (Morrison), the patriarch of the group. Beth (Rena Owen), the person who marries Jake, becomes the narrator of the film, watching the person she chose to spend her life with tear her dreams apart. The intense drama was released years before Morrison got the opportunity to play Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, which would launch him into the path his career has followed in recent years.

Ever since Momoa first got the opportunity to portray Arthur Curry in the DC Extended Universe, the character has shared a strong connection with his father, Tom (Morrison). Aquaman was born after his father fell in love with Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), the queen of Atlantis, in a forbidden relationship that sent the monarch into exile. But when it was time for Arthur to become an adult, he embarked on his own journey, being a combination of his human father and his mother who was born under the sea. Morrison will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The panel held at this year's edition of the FAN EXPO San Francisco took place to celebrate the legacy Morrison has built with his character from the Star Wars franchise. After being introduced as a faceless bounty hunter in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, Fett has had the opportunity of becoming a more fleshed out character thanks to the prequel trilogy directed by George Lucas and the television series released on Disney+. After the fall of the Empire, Boba Fett became the fearless ruler of Tattooine, becoming friends with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters on December 22.