Morbid enthusiasts have embraced the mainstream attention and subsequent content boom, but what happens when you’ve wrung dry your go-to steaming services and are left thirsty for more? You find yourself scouring the web, ready to explore some under-the-radar stories.

1 'The Betrayed Girls' (2017)

Known as the "Rochdale Grooming" case, over 1400 vulnerable children were systematically abused by gangs of men between 2005 and 2013. In The Betrayed Girls, they speak to survivors, explore why only nine men were convicted, and most of all, how this was able to happen for so long without police intervention.

Britain's racism and classism were on full display in the mishandling of early reports, and this film does a great job of getting to the core of what should have been focussed on from the start: exploitation. The survivors are incredibly brave when speaking about what they went through, but viewers will find it disturbing, to say the least. The thrilling BBC miniseries Three Girls is a phenomenal dramatic retelling of these events if you're strong enough for more.

2 'Tickled' (2016)

Filmed in 2016, what begins as a tongue-in-cheek attempt at a glimpse into the competitive endurance tickling community soon takes a turn for the sinister in Tickled.

Led by New Zealand journalist David Farrier, also known for his Netflix series Dark Tourist, this documentary turned exposé uncovers abuse suffered by some participants at the hands of their producers. In a message that stays with you long after the credits roll, Farrier reminds the audience that not everything is as innocent as it may appear, even in the fetish community.

3 'Goodnight, Sugar Babe: The Killing of Vera Jo Reigle' (2013)

Billed as a small-town mystery, Goodnight, Sugar Babe did itself no favors when released, although it can be said that this was long before the true crime genre hit mainstream media.

There is a reason this harrowing tale hasn’t been picked up by any other streaming platform, though — it’s too disturbing, and there’s no happy ending. Featuring themes of child sexual abuse, incest, and the torture and murder of a young mother with an intellectual disability, this film is not for the faint-hearted or weak-stomached. Consider yourself warned.

4 The 'Paradise Lost' Trilogy (1996 - 2012)

Considering the West Memphis Three's place in true crime lore, it's surprising how many people haven't seen the documentaries that started it all. Bible Belt 1993 and in the throes of Satanic Panic, there were more than three victims at the heart of this case.

To understand calls for overhauling the current US justice system, one needs to look no further than the Paradise Lost trilogy. Filmed openly enough for the viewer to make up their mind on the guilt of the aforementioned Three, Paradise Lost consists of raw footage from the investigation and subsequent trial. The following two films, released in 2000 (Paradise Lost 2: Revelations) and 2012 (Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory) are equally important viewing. You're in for a long, distressing story.

5 'Uncovered: The McMartin Family Trials' (2019)

Spanning seven years, it was the longest and most expensive trial in US history. In 1983, a woman named Judy Johnson called the police to report that her young son had been molested by his father Ray Buckey. Buckey also happened to be a preschool teacher and Johnson's estranged husband. Buckey was swiftly arrested, and a letter was sent home with every child who attended the preschool, encouraging their parents to question them about their own experiences with Buckey. What followed can only be described as mass hysteria with devastating consequences.

Uncovered: The McMartin Family Trials does a fair job of presenting all facts and allowing the viewer to consider the possibilities, but the simple fact remains: The trial resulted in no convictions. Tying in with the Satanic Panic experienced by the West Memphis Three, the claims from children as young as three were so outlandish it's impossible for today's audience not to critically reflect on how much fear can override logic.

6 'Abused By My Girlfriend' (2019)

While the title – Abused By My Girlfriend – isn't necessarily attention-grabbing, this true-crime documentary is very good. Viewers are introduced to Alex, who recounts the horrifying abuse he suffered at the hand of his ex-girlfriend, Jordan.

The combination of hearing a man's experience with domestic abuse (something not often platformed), and he and his ex being normal, young, good-looking people make this film pack a punch. Alex shows incredible strength in his vulnerable retelling, and viewers will find themselves emotionally invested. Abuse stories are devastating but as a community, we can only hope that sharing his experience helps Alex heal and that the more these stories are told, the less there will be.

7 'An Open Secret' (2014)

A film that deserves a lot more attention, but whose home on Vimeo is unfortunately fitting, is An Open Secret. Amy Berg bravely released this Hollywood sex abuse exposé. While it mostly focuses on child stars' experiences with predator management teams, it does delve into the drug-fuel parties some studios threw for teenage boys in the 1990s, and worse.

Those interested in doing a deep dive on the topic should check out The Goonies child star Corey Feldman's story. Regardless of his reliability as a source, there's no denying the tragedy of his best friend and fellow child star Corey Haim's sudden death in 2010 (due to pneumonia) after battling drug addiction. The two briefly disclosed their abuse on their reality show The Two Coreys, and in 2020 Feldman released an explosive self-made documentary titled (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.

8 'I Am That Girl' (2018)

It was the trial that got Australia talking about consent. In 2013, Saxon was 18 years old, a virgin, and on her first night out in Sydney's Kings Cross. She kissed a young man on the dance floor, who turned out to be the owner's son. He led her outside to an ally; upon realizing his intent, she stopped. He didn't.

In a country where 1 in 6 women has been sexually assaulted, it's clear that there is a fundamental issue with violence against women, and what constitutes consent. Saxon bravely represents the women of Australia in I Am That Girl. Be prepared to get angry, as unfortunately, the handling of this case and the consequences for the perpetrator are woefully unjust.

