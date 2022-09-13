Since penning the ground-breaking screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Taxi Driver, Paul Schrader has established himself as one of cinema’s best writers. The iconic films Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, and Bringing Out the Dead resulted from his subsequent writing collaborations with Scorsese. However, Schrader’s worldview manifests itself most clearly in his directing work.

RELATED: 8 Underrated Movies Directed by Martin Scorsese

The typical Schrader protagonist is an existential recluse holding a whiskey glass in one hand and a diary in the other. However, his remarkable filmography is considerably more diverse than casual viewers may realize. It’s challenging to narrow down his impressive directing efforts to a relative handful of highlights because he rarely makes films that aren’t at least intriguing‌. These movies serve as a good starting point for any dedicated cinephile.

‘First Reformed’ (2017)

With First Reformed, Schrader kicked off his self-declared loose trilogy of movies along with The Card Counter and Master Gardener. The acclaimed film broke the director out of a rut of movies where he was more of a work for hire than an inspired auteur. In the film, Ethan Hawke plays a pastor going through a spiritual crisis who meets a radical environmentalist that sends him down a dark path.

Both critics and viewers connected with the film’s themes of existential dread and ecological collapse, which led to Schrader receiving a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. As the climate problem worsens and more people feel powerless to stop it, it is one of his most tragic and sympathetic movies.

‘American Gigolo’ (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

American Gigolo explores the sordid underbelly of wealthy male escorts, where Julian Kay, played by Richard Gere, lives and works. Julian lives a fast and free lifestyle he is desperate to maintain, even as the friends he can count on are dwindling. The movie is ultimately a love story about two people at polar opposite ends of the social spectrum but finding a way to be together.

The movie radiates eroticism at every turn, even when the characters are fully clothed. It’s exciting to glimpse a world and level of affluence that is completely foreign to most people. The characters’ morality conflicts with the more puritanical morality among most Americans, which adds to the intrigue.

‘Blue Collar’ (1978)

Blue Collar, Schrader’s directorial debut, was an extremely impressive first effort that showed that he could be successful as both a writer and a filmmaker. The crime drama follows three struggling Detroit autoworkers played by Richard Pryor, Yaphet Kotto, and Harvey Keitel, who set out to rob their union. The trio pulls off the heist successfully, but they soon discover that the union is running an illegal loan operation, which puts a target squarely on their backs.

RELATED: Richard Pryor‘s Best Comedic Movie Performances

Schrader does an excellent job of demonstrating how the drudgery of blue-collar life wears people down and drives them to extreme measures. Everyone in power is corrupt or willing to turn a blind eye to maintain their position and wealth. The protagonists are driven to circumvent their ethics because the thumb on the scale feels practically insurmountable.

‘Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters’ (1985)

What follows when unwavering loyalty to a cause compels one to make a grave choice? That’s the central question at the heart of one of Hollywood's most unconventional biopics, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. The story follows the life and tragic demise of controversial Japanese author Yukio Mishima. Using a combination of black and white and color, Schrader weaves in and out of the writer’s life at various pivotal moments in his complex existence.

The movie features magnificent visuals, and the narrative ebbs and flows like a paper boat floating down the river. The film will occasionally linger in these brief moments before suddenly picking up speed like a wave of water. In Schrader’s opinion, Mishima is his crowning achievement, and it’s both grand and intimate in its execution.

‘Auto Focus’ (2002)

Schrader puts his own unique take on a biopic once again in Auto Focus. Auto Focus follows Hogan’s Heroes actor Bob Krane (Greg Kinnear), who led an unconventional lifestyle before facing a grisly demise. The scope includes Krane’s tenure on Hogan’s Heroes, its aftermath, and his developing friendship with John Henry Carpenter (Willem Dafoe). The two sink deeper into a carnal abyss as Carpenter introduces him to the vile lifestyle of covertly documenting their sex conquests.

RELATED: 8 Biopics That Are Also Comedies

Similar to Boogie Nights, Auto Focus begins with a vibrant, nostalgic aesthetic before becoming both literally and figuratively darker. Everything around Krane becomes consumed by his lust until only a shell of the man he once was is left. By the movie’s conclusion, the previously vibrant palette has become as dreary as the character.

‘Affliction’ (1997)

The main character in Affliction, Wade Whitehouse (Nick Nolte), is a bit of a loser who has alienated almost everyone except for his girlfriend Margie Fogg (Sissy Spacek) and younger brother (Willem Dafoe). He is a small-town sheriff who also drives snow plows on the side. He stumbles into what he believes to be a vast criminal conspiracy that eventually ensnares him in its web. The film is based on the same-named novel, and it successfully transforms the prose into a heartbreaking story of how trauma can affect someone's life long after they think they've moved on.

Although Affliction is a superbly crafted movie, it’s difficult to feel anything other than utter despair after viewing it. It’s heartbreaking to see Whitehouse spiral into lunacy as he struggles with his horrific childhood, feelings of inferiority, and feelings of being unwanted. Even though it’s challenging to watch, it’s tremendously gripping as both a dramatic suspense and a character study of how the sins of the father are vested upon the children.

‘Hardcore’ (1979)

Schrader’s preoccupation with sex and small-town life converges once again in Hardcore. Jake Van Dorn (George C. Scott), a small-business owner, starts looking for his missing daughter, which leads him to brothels, pornographic theaters, and sleazy video stores. He must also cast aside his devout Christian principles and work with an escort (Season Hubley) to get closer to the pimps and snuff film peddlers who might have his daughter,

In Hardcore, there is a humorous bait-and-switch at work. It opens by acting and appearing nearly like a Lifetime movie with Thomas Kinkade-inspired visuals. However, that’s only done so Schrader can surprise the audience as George C. Scott delves deeper into the sleazy world of black market sex and pornography, and the graphics get more colorful.

‘Cat People’ (1982)

Image via Universal Pictures

Cat People is a bit of an anomaly in Schrader’s oeuvre, as it’s one of the few unadulterated horror movies he’s ever done, but he absolutely kills this remake of one of the best classic monster movies. The story is about Irena Gallier (Nastassja Kinski), a formerly orphaned young woman whose genealogy is cursed with the ability to turn into a cat. She moves in with her long-lost brother, who harbors his own murderous secrets and must later fend off his unwanted intrusions into her life.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies of the '80s

Cat People can be campy at times, downright grotesque at others. It’s not a movie for the squeamish. Still, those that can handle a bit of blood and guts will be rewarded with a beautiful look at New Orleans in the '80s along with stellar performances out of an all-star cast of character actors rounded out by Malcolm McDowell, John Heard, and Annette O’Toole.

‘Light Sleeper’ (1992)

The neo-noir stars Schrader’s longtime muse, Willem Dafoe, as John LeTour, an aging drug dealer who peddles his wares to an affluent clientele. LeTour has decided to quit the business, much to the chagrin of his handler Ann (Susan Sarandon), who would prefer he work for her indefinitely. LeTour encounters many difficulties while attempting to escape, including run-ins with the police and other gangsters.

Light Sleeper is yet another iteration of Schrader’s homage to Robert Bresson'sPickpocket, featuring a similar resolution as American Gigolo. However, the universe that Willem Dafoe’s character lives in is entirely distinct and has its own complicated issues. It’s a great character study about the frustration of wanting to alter one’s life but being unable to do so because of one’s prior choices.

‘The Card Counter’ (2021)

Image via Focus Features

The Card Counter’s William Tell (Oscar Issac) lives in a world that’s seemingly forgotten what America was like post-9/11 except for him and a young man named Cirk (Tye Sheridan) he meets by chance. The sins born from The War On Terror haunt both men, and they choose to deal with the repercussions in their own way. There are also enjoyable gambling scenes that help break up the tense moments in between scenes of torture and existential angst.

Although William Tell is a rehash of earlier protagonists—a hard-drinking recluse who keeps a diary—Schrader nevertheless wrings plenty of genuine pathos in his existence and links to the dark past he tries to forget. The final product is Schrader’s personal political statement regarding several of America’s recent policies.

KEEP READING: 9 Challenging Films to Watch For Viewers Who Want Something Unconventional