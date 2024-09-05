With Fire Country becoming a bonafide hit for CBS, the network doubles down on firefighter dramas. Apart from the potential Jared Padalecki-led spinoff and Sheriff Country, the network is developing a new firefighter series, Deadline reports. From Damon Wayans Jr, whose latest series, Poppa's House, will premiere this fall on CBS, Ten House is a New York-set drama series about the iconic FDNY Ten House. The series is written by Pilar Golden, creator and executive producer. Ten House comes from Wayan's Jr first-look deal with CBS Studios, extending to 2026.

Details about the series are not out yet with the series in the early stages of development. However, it is set to follow "two rookies as they grapple with their legacies as children of the 9/11 first responders while navigating their burgeoning feelings toward each other." They work closely with the firehouse's "well-trained and formidable veterans." Working in the world's busiest city will challenge them as they deal with the demands of being on the front lines of emergency response in an ever-changing and evolving city.

CBS and Other Networks, Bank of First Responder Dramas

Image via CBS

With shows like 9-1-1 and Chicago Fire remaining popular all these years, first responder dramas always interest viewers. Fire Country was the latest entrant into the niche, and it proved a winner, emerging in the top five series for two years straight. As a result, CBS began exploring the possibility of spinoffs. Sheriff Country, which technically is not a firefighter show, is in the works. Morena Baccarin reprises her Sheriff Mickey character, who was introduced in Fire Country. Meanwhile, Padalecki is set to appear in Fire Country Season 2, playing Camden. If everything goes well, Camden will get his own show.

While Ten House does not have the small-town charm that won viewers over in Fire Country, firehouses are usually close-knit. Many resemble families, and the lead characters' ties to heroes like 9/11 responders set the show up for success. Meanwhile, Golden is a seasoned writer with credits on shows like Hawai'i Five-O, the Gossip Girl reboot, and God Friended Me. She is developing Keats for NBC about a police officer with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's production company.

There is no cast set for the series yet, but if Ten House is greenlit, casting should be underway soon after. There is also no release window for the show, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, catch both seasons of Fire Country on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Seasons 2

