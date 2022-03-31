There are no boundaries at Nightingale Hart, the fictional talent agency in Amazon and Sundance Now’s Ten Percent. Reimagined from France’s hit comedy, Call My Agent!, the two networks are taking a swing at adapting the series for a UK, Ireland, and U.S. audience. To give viewers a taste of what’s to come, an official trailer has been released.

The trailer reveals a story centered around the financially crumbling Nightingale Hart, a talent agency for some of England’s biggest and brightest stars. While many go to the business in pursuit of their next role, nine times out of ten, their personal lives also get tangled up with the agency. Hoping to help restore order for the employees and the high-profile names they serve, a new lead has been sent to the business. Comedic hijinks ensue as the staff of Nightingale Hart attempt to cope with their newest leading member, grapple with bizarre customer interactions, and deal with interpersonal relationships, all while playing it off professionally. Did we mention the series will be stacked with appearances from names like Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West, Emma Corrin, David Harewood, Clemence Poesy, Kelly Macdonald, Himesh Patel, Phoebe Dynevor, David Oyelowo, Jessica Oyelowo, and Olivia Williams? Well, it will be! And those are just the celebs spotted in the show’s trailer.

Pulling the mainstay cast together will be a slew of familiar faces from television and film including Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Chelsey Crisp, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud, and Jim Broadbent.

So, when and where will you be able to catch Amazon and Sundance Now’s newest comedy venture? Prime Video will be in charge of debuting the series on April 28 for their UK and Ireland crowd, while Sundance Now and AMC+ will premiere the series a day later, April 29, in the U.S. Lucky for those living in the UK and Ireland, they’ll be able to binge all eight episodes on the same day while those of us in the U.S. will receive the first two episodes, followed by one a week. BBC America will also air the series beginning May 1.

While some remakes lack the spirit of the original production, Ten Percent looks like it will deliver the drama and comedy Call My Agent! is known for, while keeping audiences guessing as to what will happen next. Check out the full trailer below and see how many celebrities you can spot wandering the halls of Nightingale Hart.

