David Leitch and Brad Pitt recently took audiences on a thrill-ride trip through Japan with the stylised action flick, Bullet Train. And while it's yet to be determined whether that film will pull into the station as a box-office hit, it's hard to deny that it's a fun ride all the way.

Related:'Bullet Train's Ladybug is a Terrible Action Hero, and That's Why It's Awesome

However, it's far from the first time that Hollywood has ventured into the Land of the Rising Sun. From historical epics, to modern day action pieces and romantic comedies, there's something about that beautiful nation that keeps them going back for more.

'The Ramen Girl' (2008) - Nothing Mends Heartbreak Like Noodles

This romantic-comedy from 2008 sees the late Brittany Murphy play a girl named Abby, who travels with her boyfriend to Tokyo, only for him to dump her, leaving her dejected and alone in a foreign country. Finding comfort in a bowl of noodles offered to her by the owner of a ramen shop, Abby is inspired to become a ramen chef, begging the reluctant shop owner to train her.

It's a sweet tale about overcoming heartache and finding new meaning in unexpected places. It also depicts Japanese people and culture with a decent amount of respect, with roles actually played by Japenese actors, speaking in Japanese.

'Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2' (2003-2004) - Vengeance on an International Scale

This may seem like cheating, but since Quentin Tarantino originally intended for it to be a single movie, it makes sense to treat it as such here. Kill Bill is a modern classic; a tale of revenge that sees Uma Thurman's Bride character going on a bloody quest of vengeance against the titular Bill after he shoots her and leaves her in a coma.

Related:Quentin Tarantino Gives 'Kill Bill 3' Update; Confirms "It's in the Cards"

The film is heavily influenced by martial arts and samurai films of the 1970s. As such, it makes sense that the Bride's quest takes her to Japan, with no shortage of swordplay and martial arts on display as she takes on Bill and his army of assassins.

'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006) - A Unique Outlier in a Repetitive Franchise

Before the Fast and the Furious franchise had figured out what it wanted to be when it "grew up", it tried throwing whatever it could at the wall to see what would stick. This resulted in the third installment, Tokyo Drift being far removed its predecessors, in terms of plot, characters and geography.

Rather than being a black sheep though, it's actually one of the best entries in the series and delivered the shot of Nitros needed to keep the franchise going, for better or worse. As expected, it's full of silliness, but it's also exhilirating and visually interesting, thanks to its Tokyo backdrop.

'47 Ronin' (2013) - This Historical Epic Failed to Leave its Mark

Here's a story from the dark ages, long ago before audiences had ever heard the name John Wick. It was a time before Keanu Reeves was one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, during which he was straddled with bomb after big-budget bomb. 47 Ronin was one such bomb. Based on a true event from Japanese history, but coloured with shades of mysticism, Keanu stars as a biracial outcast who joins a group of samurai in their quest to avenge their fallen master.

However, despite its poor performance at the box office, nearly a decade later Netflix announced that a sequel was in the works, sans Keanu, due to be released in 2022.

'The Last Samurai' (2003) - A Much Better Historical Epic

Tom Cruise playing an American Civil War veteran who gets recruited to train the Imperial Japanese Army, only to fall in with their samurai enemies - on paper, this is a concept that could easily have gone wrong. However, it manages to come across as a beautiful, respectful and well-acted epic, with both Cruise and Ken Watanabe in top form.

It was even well-received in Japan, where some critics declared it to be an improvement on previous American depictions of Japan, even with its romanticisation of Samurai culture. It's like Dances With Wolves, but with Samurai sword fights, what else could you want?

'The Grudge' (2004) - No Ill WIll Towards This Remake

The early 2000s saw Hollywood remaking several Japanese horror movies, first with The Ring in 2002, followed by The Grudge, a remake of Ju-On: The Grudge, two years later. However, while the former saw the story transplanted to the United States, The Grudge actually kept the Tokyo setting of the original, albeit with a mostly American cast. It was also directed by Takashi Shimizu, the director of the Japanese version, and the creator of the franchise.

Related:10 Underappreciated Japanese Horror Films That Aren't 'The Grudge' or 'Ringu'

Sarah Michelle Gellar received critical acclaim for her starring role as Karen Davis and the film was a box office success, becoming an instantly recognizable piece of pop-culture. This kick-started an American branch of the Ju-On franchise - a franchise which continues to grow to this day.

'Lost in Translation' (2003) - Forget Budapest, What Did Black Widow Get up to in Tokyo?

Lost in Translation is a charming little indie film that managed to be a massive hit with critics and audiences alike, while inspiring decades of analysis and examination. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, it stars Bill Murray as an aging Hollywood actor staying in Tokyo for an advertising gig. While there, he meets young American girl, played by Scarlett Johansson, staying in the same hotel and the two strike up a connection that borders friendship and romance.

While the plot is very bare bones, it's a fascinating tale that examines themes of alienation, while offering an atypical narrative structure. Then of course there's that ending, which has had people poring over it for years, trying to dissect its secrets.

'The Wolverine' (2013) - When Logan Went Shogun

The breakout star of Fox's X-Men films, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was always destined to receive his own solo series. While the first attempt, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was a disaster, the second outing, The Wolverine, had a much more positive reception.

Taking cues from Marvel's 1982 Wolverine limited comic book series, the film shifts the bulk of its attention to Japan, with Wolverine being summoned to the deathbed of a man he'd saved in WWII. Here, he has his powers stripped away against his will, leaving him wounded and on the run. It's an exciting and often overlooked movie, filled with elements that director James Mangold would refine further for his next Wolverine venture, Logan.

'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006) - A Respectful Look at Another Point of View

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Letters from Iwo Jima is a unique piece of American cinema and serves as a companion piece to another Eastwood film, Flags of our Fathers, which was released two months prior to this one. Both films cover the Battle of Iwo Jima from World War II, but while the first film focuses on the American viewpoint, this film flips the script to focus on the Japanese side of things.

Also, noteworthy is the fact that most of the movie is in Japanese, with actual Japanese actors playing the roles, including Ken Watanabe. This went a long way towards earning it praise in Japan, where it was commended for its depictions of Japanese people, language and culture.

'Memoirs of a Geisha' (2005) - Shining a Light on Unexpected Hardships

It's likely that prior to this film, most western audiences wouldn't have even known what a geisha was, let alone considered the struggles they may have faced in WWII-era Japan. That's why, if nothing else, Memoirs of a Geisha should be commended for introducing those audiences to new aspects of Japanese culture. Based on the novel of the same name, this story follows Chiyo Sakamoto, who is sold off by her poor parents as a child, and trained as a geisha.

The film generated some controversy due to its casting of Chinese actors as Japanese characters, however members of the production defended this, including Japanese actor Ken Watanabe, who said that talent is more important than nationality.

Keep Reading:'Bullet Train' and 5 Other Great Movies That Are Set On Trains