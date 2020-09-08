Box Office: ‘Tenet’ Pulls in $150 Million Worldwide

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is making an impressive showing at the international box office, in countries where it’s actually safe to go to movie theaters. The big-budget thriller pulled in $57.8 million this weekend to cross the $150 million mark in its second week of release, with a total worldwide cume of $152.3 million.

According to data provided by Warner Bros., the film played on over 41,000 screens in 44 countries, with strong performances in China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Russia. Tenet will open in two other major markets, Mexico and Japan, next week. The studio continues to focus on international markets as many theaters in the United States remain closed or at limited capacity due to the pandemic.

While it’s not quite the numbers Nolan and Warner Bros. were hoping for, Tenet’s box office performance is undoubtedly encouraging for the industry. It’ll be interesting to watch how Tenet continues to play worldwide in the weeks ahead, as it will potentially impact whether other studios decide whether to further postpone major blockbusters like Black Widow and No Time to Die (both currently scheduled for November) or go ahead with their current release plans with a focus on international territories. It’s unlikely that the pandemic shutdowns in the U.S. are going to change by the time December rolls around, so Tenet’s performance may even impact Warner Bros.’s strategy for its other major postponed release, Wonder Woman 1984. For more on Tenet, check out our spoiler-free review or our spoiler-filled review, whichever inverts your fancy.