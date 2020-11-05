‘Tenet’ Finally Gets a Digital Release Date; 4K, Blu-Ray & DVD Details Revealed
The wait is almost over, folks! Christopher Nolan‘s latest is finally headed to home video and Warner Bros. has revealed the full details for the Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD options. Tenet‘s digital release date is set for December 15, when the film will arrive on 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital platforms — but you can make sure you’re all squared away and ready to launch when preorders begin on November 10.
Tenet is currently playing in theaters worldwide, where it’s faced an unusual, controversial, and much-debated journey to the big screen amidst the pandemic. After a series of initial delays during early COVID shutdowns, Tenet finally arrived in theaters in August, and since has performed well internationally while fizzling out domestically, where many theaters remained closed in the biggest markets and where much of the filmgoing audience understandably demonstrated they don’t feel safe returning to theaters yet.
Nolan recently commented on the film’s performance, saying, “I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release — that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they’re looking at where it hasn’t lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting — or rebuilding our business, in other words… Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality.”
Nolan is absolutely correct that studios and, especially, distributors will have to figure out how to adapt to our current circumstances, but it’s also pretty undeniable that Tenet‘s domestic launch proved they haven’t yet. We might miss going to the movies, but it’s clear a lot of us aren’t willing to risk our lives for it. The film has grossed just $53.8 domestically, which means a whole heck of a lot of us are probably pretty excited it’s finally heading to the safety of home video. If you’re, like me, one of the many still waiting to figure out what all this dang time inversion is about, you can check out the full pricing and specs below.
“Tenet” 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:
- Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of “Tenet” – An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew.
PRODUCT SRP
4K UHD Combo Pack $44.95
Blu-ray $35.99
DVD $28.98
- 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and EST Street Date: December 15, 2020
- Preorder date: November 10
- DVD Languages: English, Latin Spanish, English-ADS, Canadian French
- BD Languages: English, Latin Spanish, Canadian French, English-ADS, Brazilian Portuguese
- DVD Subtitles: English SDH, Latin Spanish, Parisian French
- BD Subtitles: English, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Brazilian Portuguese
- Running Time: 151 minutes
- Rating: Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language.
