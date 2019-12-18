First ‘Tenet’ Images Tease Christopher Nolan’s “Most Ambitious Film” Yet

0

The first images have arrived for Christopher Nolan’s new movie, Tenet. Although it’s got a cryptic logline of “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage,” Nolan notes that espionage is just where the story starts, and then it starts crossing between genres. The director tells EW:

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” explains the director of the blockbusters Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and the Christian Bale-starring Batman trilogy. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Of course, Nolan being Nolan, details are still be kept firmly under wraps and we probably won’t know what exactly the film is about until the first full trailer drops and even then it may be a few more months before the plot becomes coherent. That being said, Nolan has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt by keeping things vague. I remember when Inception was only referred to as “a thriller that takes place inside the mind.”

However, Nolan was willing to reveal that John David Washington’s character is “very much the hero” of Tenet, and I’m eager to see the BlacKkKlansman star in the lead of a major summer blockbuster. For his part, Washington seemed up to the challenge like when he had to drive a boat. “I don’t know how to drive a boat! But I had to act like I did,” says the actor.

Check out the Tenet images below. The film opens July 17, 2020 and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh.