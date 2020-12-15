Christopher Nolan has been noodling on the central idea that made up the bonkers, time-inverted, world-saving action shenanigans of 2020's Tenet since well before 2020 — appropriate for a movie, and a director, so interested in messing with time. How can you tell? Per an interview with Complex, Nolan revealed that you can see the central image that sits at the core of Tenet in the very first scene of his 2000 breakout hit Memento. A future tense Easter egg — how's that for Christopher Nolan being Christopher Nolan?

It's one of the best scenes in Tenet, one that does its best to explain the time-inversion trickery so core to the film's action sequences: A bullet flies from glass it was shot through back into the barrel of its gun. Does it sound in any way familiar? If you're a big Memento fan, that might explain way. Nolan dives into how Tenet has been showing up in his earlier work since that backwards mystery-thriller:

"I had this notion of just a bullet getting sucked out of the wall and into the barrel of a gun. It's an image that I had in Memento to demonstrate the structure of that movie, but I always harbored this ambition to make a film where the characters had to deal with the physical reality of that. In a way, an idea comes to the fore when the time is right for it, and it's a hard process to quantify, so I was doing all these other things."

Image via Warner Bros.

It's not just an image of Memento; watching a bullet fly backwards into the barrel of the gun is the very first thing we see! To think that this image wasn't just an iconic touchstone for Memento but also a test drive for the foundation of his biggest action-blockbuster yet is catnip for Nolan fans, and for fans of seeing the cinematic progression throughout any director's career.

As to why it took Nolan so long to actually make Tenet instead of trying it out in all of his other movies, he said this: "There are things that you learn how to make and everything in Tenet, interestingly, on the surface of it, they're all versions of action or particular ways of filming things that I've tried before in a different form. You're building on what you've done in the past."

Or, as he put it a little more bluntly: "I've been busy."

