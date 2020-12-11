Or, wait, did he say that or "on a giant IMAX screen"?

Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally making its way to digital and Blu-ray next week, which is tremendous news for anyone who missed its theatrical run. If you want to go into the sci-fi thriller cold that's understandable, but anyone who wants a taste can watch the opening six-minute prologue right now.

Tenet stars John David Washington as, simply, the "Protagonist," a man drawn into a world-ending scenario that forces him to invert time itself to avoid Armageddon. Admittedly, if you still haven't seen Tenet, the prologue isn't going to do much more to explain the plot; it immediately dumps you into a whirlwind six minutes of action and mysterious dialogue—most of it obscured by gas masks—but, hey, it's still Nolan, so it at least looks mighty cool.

This has been a strange week for the filmmaker. Just as his latest action epic becomes available to a wider audience, Nolan also lashed out at longtime home Warner Bros. for the studio's historic plan to release its 2021 slate on HBO Max and in theaters, simultaneously. “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio," he said in a fiery statement, "and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

Check out the Tenet prologue below. The film is coming to Blu-ray and digital VOD on December 15. If you're still on the fence about getting time-inverted at home, here's our review of the Tenet 4K.

Here is the official synopsis for Tenet:

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

