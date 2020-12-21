This week on the first of two new The Collider Podcast episodes, we're talking about Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Now that the film is on 4K and digital, we have spoiler-filled discussion about the movie's various shortcomings, why it feels like a conflict between concept and execution, the lack of compelling themes and characters, how the movie compares to Nolan's previous efforts, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

