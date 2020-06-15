Warner Bros. Is Reportedly Keeping ‘Tenet’ in July to Make Christopher Nolan Happy
Christopher Nolan has always been a champion of the cinematic experience. He’s one of the last major directors to shoot on film, he loves working in IMAX, and he values the biggest screen possible for his work, which is why it’s always funny when I spot someone watching one of his movies on an airplane. However, Nolan’s insistence on the cinematic experience is now veering into dangerous ego as it looks like he won’t tolerate a significant postponement on his new movie, Tenet.
According to The New York Times [via The Playlist], Warner Bros. would like to push Tenet back further so they can significantly recoup their $200 million investment. While one could argue that if all theaters show Tenet that makes up for the differential in keeping individual auditoriums at lower capacity, keep in mind that you can’t be a tentpole and a test balloon. Tentpoles like Tenet are supposed to maximize profits, not to see if audiences are ready to return to theaters. So Warner Bros. is caught in the awkward position of trying to delay the film and also keeping one of its most acclaimed filmmakers happy. The NYT reports:
“In recent weeks, Warner, concerned about its “Tenet” investment, was leaning in favor of postponement, while Mr. Nolan, a fervent advocate for preserving the moviegoing experience, was more eager to press ahead. The discussions amounted to a fraught moment for Warner: Mr. Nolan is a proven moneymaker, and the studio wants to keep him happy.”
This is a telling preference for Nolan. He’s not advocating for the moviegoing experience as we know it. All he’s advocating for is A) screen size; and B) his movie being the one that heralds the return of cinemas. Unsurprisingly, he has seemingly forgotten human beings in this equation. Part of what makes going to the movies fun is the communal experience, and that will be severely diminished in low-capacity theaters where you’re worried about who is and isn’t wearing a mask. I can’t imagine a less ideal way to view any movie than worrying about the infection rate of my fellow moviegoers, but Nolan wants to plow ahead because he’s more obsessed with the idea of Tenet‘s return than how that return would play in practice.
To be blunt, pushing any movie to open when there aren’t proper safety protocols in place, there’s no test-and-trace program, and mask wearing is inconsistent at best is dangerous and shortsighted. No movie is worth that risk, and I hope that Warner Bros. reconsiders even if it means alienating Nolan.
