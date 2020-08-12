New ‘Tenet’ Poster Sees Robert Pattinson Join John David Washington’s Investigation

New day, new Tenet poster. As Christopher Nolan‘s new movie prepares for an international release, we’ve been treated to a new poster featuring two of its stars, John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Like (time-inverted) clockwork, the new poster arrives approximately one month after two posters featuring a double dose of Washington were shared with fans.

The latest Tenet poster was revealed by IGN on Wednesday morning. It’s not as kinetic as the previous posters, but nonetheless fascinating to look at. Echoing a moment from the first trailer, the poster sees Pattinson’s character on one side of a glass window with Washington on the other. The two men lean in to investigate a bullet hole. In the trailer, we know that bullet hole is the result of a shot that hasn’t been fired yet, which might explain why this duo is so fascinated with what’s going on.

If this new poster is offering us any fresh clues about Tenet, it might be lost on me. However, potential teases about what exactly awaits those of us who will beeline to the nearest and safest theater when the time is right have been dropped here and there. Just a few weeks ago, a possible Tenet clue was revealed on the movie’s official site. Formed as an audio clue, curious folks discovered the hints dropped might have something to do with the meaning of “Tenet,” which is the key to unlocking this whole movie. Check it out here to see more. It will help keep you occupied until it’s time to see Tenet here in the U.S.

Tenet is expected to open in 70 countries internationally on August 26 before it opens in select U.S. cities on September 3. You can check out the official poster below. For more, here’s our updated 2020 release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.