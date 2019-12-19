First ‘Tenet’ Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s New Film

Warner Bros. has released the first Tenet teaser trailer for writer-director Christopher Nolan‘s new thriller that’s set to hit theaters on July 17, 2020. Described as a “massive action blockbuster”, the film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (High Life), and Elizabeth Debicki (Widows). Nolan, who also wrote the script, shot Tenet using a combination of 70MM and IMAX cameras, re-teaming with Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

Not a whole lot of concrete info is out there about the plot, but Pattinson described reading the experience of reading the script as “unreal”:

“I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Could Nolan be returning to the time-twisting dynamics of Inception here? Did he make yet another film in which time is used as a narrative ticking clock? Or did Nolan finally go full time-travel on us? I do love the base idea that John David Washington is leading a massive blockbuster from one of the biggest directors in history.

Check out the Tenet teaser below. The film hits theaters on July 17, 2020 and also stars Dimple Kapadia (Bobby), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

For even more on the film, make sure to click through the links below: