First ‘Tenet’ Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Christopher Nolan’s New Film
Warner Bros. has released the first Tenet teaser trailer for writer-director Christopher Nolan‘s new thriller that’s set to hit theaters on July 17, 2020. Described as a “massive action blockbuster”, the film stars John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Robert Pattinson (High Life), and Elizabeth Debicki (Widows). Nolan, who also wrote the script, shot Tenet using a combination of 70MM and IMAX cameras, re-teaming with Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.
Not a whole lot of concrete info is out there about the plot, but Pattinson described reading the experience of reading the script as “unreal”:
“I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”
Could Nolan be returning to the time-twisting dynamics of Inception here? Did he make yet another film in which time is used as a narrative ticking clock? Or did Nolan finally go full time-travel on us? I do love the base idea that John David Washington is leading a massive blockbuster from one of the biggest directors in history.
Check out the Tenet teaser below. The film hits theaters on July 17, 2020 and also stars Dimple Kapadia (Bobby), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).
For even more on the film, make sure to click through the links below:
- Everything We Know about Christopher Nolan’s New Film ‘Tenet’
- Christopher Nolan Working with a New Editor for the First Time Since ‘Batman Begins’
- Exclusive: Robert Pattinson Poised to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie
- ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Trailer Follows Two Teenage Girls Trying to Get an Abortion
- Studio Ghibli Collection Now Available on Digital for the First Time Ever
- 'Superman: Red Son' Digital, 4K, & Blu-ray Release Date and Bonus Content Revealed
- Elijah Wood Has Deadly Daddy Issues in First 'Come to Daddy' Trailer
- ‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Kelly Marie Tran and Naomi Ackie Show Us How They’d Use the Force