‘Tenet’: Final Trailer Shows Off Tons of Time Inversion Set to Travis Scott’s “The Plan”

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.” Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The final trailer for Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet is here just before the film debuts in theaters, for better or worse, on September 3rd here in the States; early screening IMAX tickets are available now. This last bit of marketing arrives just before the international release in other markets over the next few days and after early reviews suggest a rather muted experience from the highly anticipated film. Your mileage may vary. And the same can be said for Travis Scott‘s “The Plan”, the new original song for the film, which accompanies every beat of this new trailer.

Tenet is led by John David Washington and also features Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan produced, wrote and directed Tenet with a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. Tenet is also produced by Emma Thomas with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. Behind-the-scenes, Nolan’s creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher, with the score composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Here’s Travis Scott’s “The Plan” one more time if you want to give it another listen: