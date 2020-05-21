‘Tenet’ TV Spot Teases More Time Trickery Before Today’s New Full Trailer

What is Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet actually about? Extremely hard to say. We tried to figure it out. Still unclear! A new TV spot that dropped ahead of today’s full trailer only raised more questions, mostly by repeating “Tenet” over and over again. Robert Pattinson has said the film doesn’t include any time travel, but this new footage does feature John David Washington…un-shooting a bullet. “You’re not shooting the bullet,” he’s told, “you’re catching it.”

So, yes, this is definitely a Christopher Nolan movie.

The biggest question, though, is when the heck you’ll actually be able to see it. As of right this very second, Tenet is still set to premiere on July 17, essentially re-opening theaters after the COVID-19 shutdowns across the country. Nolan’s new film is the last major blockbuster to remain in its original release slot, even as some experts still suggest that a July re-opening would be too soon. Even if, somehow, the theater can guarantee a 100% safe experience, there’s also the matter of whether a profitable amount of patrons would feel comfortable returning that early. You might notice this TV spot only says “coming to theaters”, which means the actual release date might be the most interesting information we learn from today’s full trailer.

Check out the TV spot below and be on the lookout for the new trailer later today. For more on Tenet, here is the first full trailer. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Fiona Dourif.