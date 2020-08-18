Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Gets Early Access Screening Dates & Original Song from Travis Scott

Some exciting news in the world of Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet. This week, we’ve learned Warner Bros. will be releasing the long-awaited flick in select U.S. cities at the end of August and (and!) we’ve also learned Tenet will have an original song. I know it’s been a long, winding road full of obstacles with Tenet, but I am thoroughly intrigued by these two big updates.

First thing’s first: Early access screening dates. Deadline reports that, as announced by Warner Bros. Domestic Distribution President Jeff Goldstein, the studio is currently planning to release Tenet in those U.S. theaters currently open for business on August 31 through September 2. This means that folks in select cities across the country will be able to view Nolan’s new movie up to three days ahead of its currently scheduled release date of September 3. Goldstein accompanied the news of these early access screening dates with a brief statement: “Warner Bros. is proud to support our partners in exhibition as they reopen their doors. And there could be no better film to welcome audiences back to a true big-screen experience than Tenet.”

In other Tenet news, rapper Travis Scott accidentally revealed he’s created an original song for the Nolan pic — and Nolan flippin’ loves it. Scott’s slip-up happened while playing in-progress tracks for GQ as part of his September cover story. Instead of playing the song he intended, Scott accidentally pressed play on his unfinished Tenet track.

Luckily, Nolan did confirm Scott’s involvement with the Tenet soundtrack when GQ followed up. He told the men’s magazine, “His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.” Okay, well, now all I want is to listen to this track!

Tenet will be released in select U.S. cities on September 3. For more, check out our updated 2020 release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.