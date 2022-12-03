On Friday at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), fans were treated to a visit by one of the MCU’s biggest Phase 4 antagonists: Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who plays subaquatic villain Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was interviewed at the main stage of CCXP22, and then on a separate stage. During both conversations, the Mexican actor talked about representation, how it felt being a newcomer to Marvel, and what the future holds for his character.

During the interviews, Huerta Mejía had a lot to say about how diverse actors are making a difference, and stressed how important this is for the next generation. The actor revealed that he never thought he'd make it this far, because Mexican television lacks people of color on screen, and he never saw himself represented as he grew up. In fact, even after becoming a professional actor (and wrestler), Huerta Mejía didn't feel like he earned the title. The realization that he did deserve it only came to him after a screening of the 2011 sports drama Días de Gracia, which received a 15-minute standing ovation in the Cannes International Film Festival. Now, he feels like the scene is changing, and celebrated the fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made almost $700 million at the box office in just under a month since it premiered. He stated that this should send a message to studios and producers that "melanin sells too."

Huerta Mejía also addressed one of the most talked about relationships in Black Panther 2. If you watched the movie, you certainly noticed that there's an undeniable chemistry between Namor and Shuri (Letitia Wright). As he talked about the movie, the interviewer asked if he felt that all issues of the movie would be resolved if Namor and Shuri got together, to which Huerta responded that "everything can be solved with a kiss and a hug."

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Editor Reveals Shuri/Namor Romantic Connection Was Explored

The actor also praised the work of Ryan Coogler in creating – once again – a layered villain that is not just pure evil, but rather a character with a legitimate motivation. Huerta Mejía says he loves the fact that the audience gets to decide if Namor is a villain or not. He also stated that it’s pretty easy to see where Namor is coming from, since anyone in his position would stand up to defend their people as well. In the story, Namor decides to wage war against Americans after they discover the rare metal vibranium in the underwater kingdom of Talokan — which is inspired by Mesoamerican culture and history.

Last but not least, Huerta Mejía reveals he knows as much as we do about the future of Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He jokingly stated that questions concerning Namor’s future should be asked either to Kevin Feige or Mickey Mouse. In the Marvel comic books, however, Namor is known for having a relationship with Sue Storm, one of the Fantastic Four. And since we know that a new movie of the group of superheroes is coming down the line, maybe we’ll get to see Namor again. For now, however, we can only speculate and keep our fingers crossed.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters now.

You can watch the latest trailer below: