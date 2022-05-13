Audiences were introduced to Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in Episode 8 of Season 2 of Breaking Bad. What was initially meant to be a comedic relief character soon became one of the show's most complex and entertaining figure. It all culminated in Saul (whose real name is Jimmy McGill) getting his very own spin-off show, Better Call Saul, in 2015. To no one's surprise, it has proved to be as riveting a story as its predecessor.

The show's blend of genres and subgenres often means that it doesn't entirely focus on suspense like Breaking Bad did, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have its fair share of tense, heart-stopping scenes. With the final and sixth season underway, now is a good time as any to take a look at all the anxiety-inducing moments that led to it.

This article contains spoilers for the first five seasons of Better Call Saul.

Nacho Risks It All To Earn Lalo's Trust — S05E02: "50% Off"

Nacho (Michael Mando) is a tragic figure who constantly becomes a pawn of those in power. After successfully getting Don Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) out of his way, he is dismayed when Lalo (Tony Dalton), another member of the Salamanca dynasty, comes to take over the family operation.

Early in Season 5, Nacho is desperate to earn Lalo's trust. When a package of drugs gets lost in a stash house about to be raided by the police, Nacho seizes the opportunity. He courageously sneaks into the house to retrieve the drugs before the cops find them. Audiences aren't allowed even a second to breathe before Nacho's stunt succeeds.

Mike Gets Himself Beaten Up By Tuco — S02E04: "Gloves Off"

Fans love Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) for his strength, resilience, and deadpan badassery. The character was introduced at the end of Breaking Bad's second season, and in Better Call Saul, he is unofficially the deuteragonist.

In Season 2, audiences get to see just how far Mike will go to get a job done. Nacho hires him to assassinate Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz), but Mike decides against it. Instead, he orchestrates an elaborate plan where he provokes Tuco so that he'll beat him senseless and go to prison for it, getting him out of the picture. The scene is painful to watch, but Mike's stoicism is nothing short of admirable.

The Desert Shootout — S05E08: "Bagman"

With a rating of 9.7, Bagman is one of Better Caul Saul's highest-rated episodes on IMDb. It's not hard to see why. The whole episode is full of nerve-racking, edge-of-your-seat scenes. Perhaps the most nail-biting is when Jimmy gets caught in a shootout when retrieving Lalo's bail money from the desert.

Those who have seen Breaking Bad know that Jimmy won't get killed, yet so many other things can go wrong here. It's a masterfully crafted sequence that comes out of left field and leaves audiences in shock even after it's over.

The Sad Demise of Chuck McGill — S03E10: "Lantern"

The most fascinating part of the show's first three seasons is the dynamic between Jimmy and his older brother Chuck (Michael McKean). Although Chuck opposes Jimmy for pretty much the entire show, it's hard to call him an antagonist. He's a fascinating and nuanced character who's not entirely wrong about how he perceives his brother.

Chuck's poignant end comes at the end of Season 3. His life has seemed to come crumbling down around him, having even been pushed out of his own firm. In a gut-wrenching scene, Chuck sets his own house on fire and perishes in the blaze.

Nacho Swaps Hector's Pills — S03E08: "Slip"

After Nacho's good-hearted father (Juan Carlos Cantú) was dragged into the Salamanca operation, Nacho knew that he had to take Hector down if he wanted to keep his dad alive. So, he set in motion a plan to swap Hector's heart medication with a placebo so he'd have a heart attack.

The scene where the swap takes place is breathtakingly tense. Thanks to Michael Mando's magnificent performance, the audience feels all of Nacho's fear and stress as he struggles to carry out his task with no mistakes.

Chuck Explodes in the Courtroom — S03E05: "Chicanery"

Another one of Better Call Saul's highest-rated episodes on IMDb with a 9.7 rating, Chicanery sees the show go full-on courtroom drama with Chuck testifying against Jimmy in the latter's disciplinary hearing for tampering with official documents.

Jimmy sets into motion an elaborate plan to bring Chuck's sanity into question in front of the jury, and his brother takes the bait: infuriated, Chuck loses it and has an outburst where he vents his resentment toward Jimmy in a rather... unprofessional way. It's a sad scene to watch and one full of tension as audiences realize how unhinged Chuck has become.

Gene Is Almost Discovered, Twice! — S04E01: "Smoke"

The first episode of every season has a flashforward where we see Jimmy's life as Gene Takovic after he was relocated and given a new identity at the end of Breaking Bad. The flashforward at the beginning of season 4 is particularly nail-biting.

First, there's a mixup with Gene's social security number at the hospital, making him worry that he has been discovered. Thankfully, the confusion had just been due to a typo. But when he takes a taxi to leave the hospital, he spots an Albuquerque air freshener in the rearview mirror, and the driver seems to recognize him. Viewers feel Jimmy's anxiety as he wonders whether his cover is blown.

Mike Is Forced to Kill Werner — S04E10: "Winner"

In Season 4, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) wants to secretly build a hidden underground laboratory that fans will recognize from Breaking Bad. For this project, he hires a team of German workers led by the engineer Werner (Rainer Bock) and tasks Mike with supervising them.

With time, Mike and Werner start to become friends. But after Lalo tricks Werner into revealing plans for the construction of the lab, Gus orders Mike to kill Werner. Fans are forced to sit through this devastating point-of-no-return for Mike's soul, wondering if he'll decide to disobey Gus and then letting out a broken sigh when he has to shoot an understanding Werner.

Kim Valiantly Confronts Lalo — S05E09: "Bad Choice Road"

After his misadventure in "Bagman," Jimmy lies to Lalo and tells him that his car broke down and that he had to walk back alone. However, a dubious Lalo goes to the desert and discovers Jimmy's car full of bullet holes, so he visits him at his apartment.

Lalo calmly interrogates a terrified Jimmy and asks him to repeat his story, but Kim (Rhea Seehorn) bravely steps in and berates Lalo for not trusting his lawyer, who has proved to be nothing but loyal to him, saying that passersby probably vandalized the abandoned car. Audiences, fearing for Jimmy's safety and Kim's life, can breathe easy again when Lalo accepts this explanation (or at the very least, stays his anger) and leaves.

Nacho's Betrayal and Lalo's Brutal Escape — S05E10: "Something Unforgivable"

One of the show's best-crafted scenes, and arguably its most suspenseful and nail-biting, comes at the end of Season 5. Nacho, who Lalo has taken with him to his home in Chihuahua, is ordered by Gus to open the back gate in the middle of the night for a team of assassins to come in and take out Lalo.

For the entirety of the tension-filled scene, you'd be forgiven for sometimes forgetting to breathe. Nacho barely manages to open the gates on time, but things don't go as expected. Lalo further proves that he's a force to be reckoned with when he takes out all but one of the assassins, who he forces to report that the mission was successful. It's an action-packed sequence that's impossible to look away from.

