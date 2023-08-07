The Big Picture Tentacles is a creature feature from the post-Jaws era, cashing in on the success of Spielberg's film but with a giant octopus.

The film boasts a surprisingly high-caliber cast, including Hollywood legends John Huston, Henry Fonda, and Shelley Winters.

Tentacles cleverly utilizes the anatomy of the monster, showcasing the menacing tentacles and the use of ink, setting it apart from Jaws and adding to its campy charm.

In Meg 2: The Trench, the aquatic research team led by Jason Statham’s Jonas Taylor spend an extended part of the film exploring the uncharted trench of the film’s title. While below, they discover—and then get attacked by—several new species of aquatic life. Though they escape the trench and return to the surface, a handful of deep-sea creatures follow them and attack the vacationers of a resort spot called Fun Island. Among the rogue sea monsters is a prehistoric, gargantuan octopus. Though ripe for some suction-cuppy fun, the film’s octopus is disappointingly underused, only flinging its arms around for a few minutes of screen time before getting devoured by one of the film’s many megalodons. Luckily, those searching for a monstrous octopus to take center stage need look no further than to 1977’s Tentacles.

‘Tentacles’ Came During 'Jaws' Fever

The late '70s and early '80s were a booming period for animal horror films. Unsurprisingly, almost the entire catalog is filled with films trying to capitalize on the success of Steven Spielberg’s cinema-redefining Jaws. For this reason, almost all the films lift elements from Spielberg’s and recalibrate them for different creatures. Animals from every habitat charged into movie theaters from 1976’s Grizzly to 1977’s Orca, and the post-Jaws cycle was so quickly formulaic that it was already being parodied by 1978 in the Roger Corman-produced Piranha. Released just before the more self-aware turn, Tentacles introduced a gigantic octopus to the cycle. Though not the first film focused on a colossal octopus (that honor goes to 1955’s It Came from Beneath the Sea) Tentacles remains one of the most enduringly entertaining, but underseen, animal attack films of the post-Jaws era.

‘Tentacles’ Is Filled with Hollywood Legends

One of the reasons Tentacles is a standout among the post-Jaws cycle is because of its surprisingly high-caliber cast. The film’s initial protagonist, Ned Turner, is played by John Huston, who is perhaps most well-known for writing and directing such classics as The Maltese Falcon and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre. Ned, a journalist, investigates the deaths of local citizens of Solana Beach, the film’s seaside setting. To aid in his investigation, Ned employs the help of Will Gleason (Bo Hopkins), a marine biologist. Gleason determines the missing people are being attacked by a giant octopus that has been enraged by an underwater drilling company’s experimentation with ultrasonic technology. From this point in the narrative, Gleason takes over as the lead, but not before Ned has some encounters with other Hollywood legends in the film’s subplots.

Mr. Whitehead, the owner of Trojan, the film’s drilling company, is played by Hollywood royalty Henry Fonda, the Academy Award-winning actor who played leading men during and beyond the Studio Era, reigning as a movie star for multiple decades. In the film, Whitehead briefly clashes with Ned over the phone after the journalist publishes a report that Trojan may be responsible for the disappearances. Unexpectedly, though the film seems to place Fonda’s character as the movie’s human antagonist, Mr. Whitehead ends up being free of guilt. His right-hand man, Corey (Cesare Danova) is responsible for the experiments, allowing Fonda’s character to remain somewhat blameless.

Another Hollywood icon and Oscar darling in the core ensemble is Shelley Winters, playing Ned’s fun-loving sister, Tillie. Winters brings a winking charm to her role that counters the more serious approaches of Huston and Fonda. Tillie first enters the film sauntering into the siblings’ living room, complaining about Ned having all the lights on even though it is clearly daytime. When Ned attempts to insult her figure by asking if their mother had told her to stay away from candy, Tillie responds, “This isn’t candy. It’s passion!” In addition to her cheeky delivery, Winters looks down, rests her hands on her body, and shakes her head with sass.

Obviously, none of these legends’ performances in a movie about a giant octopus eating people are their finest work. However, their presence brings a sense of gravitas to the proceedings that one might not expect from a B-monster movie. While the film’s Hollywood royalty elevate the viewing experience, none hold a candle to the film’s true star, the killer octopus.

‘Tentacles’ Knows Just What to Do with its Monster’s, Well, Tentacles

It should come as no shock that most of the post-Jaws animal attack films use Spielberg’s shark as a template. Tentacles is no different, with the film keeping the full octopus hidden throughout most of the first act and using point-of-view shots when the monster stalks its prey. However, Tentacles cleverly finds ways to use its animal’s anatomy in ways that make it delightfully menacing.

The film’s octopus first takes advantage of the animal’s ability to extend itself beyond the water. Though the majority of the attacks do take place in the ocean, the cephalopod’s arms give it the ability to go above the surface. The threat of the octopus’s tentacles is established with the monster’s first victim. After the film’s opening credits, a woman sits by a seaside rock ledge with her baby. Through a POV shot, the monster slowly makes its way through the water and toward the mother and son. As the octopus approaches the ledge, the camera rises above the water alongside a distorted, airy sound effect. This could be the octopus’s “breathing” on land, or an even more exciting interpretation is that we’ve switched to the POV of the creature’s arms. While the mother is distractedly talking to another woman across the street, a bus passes behind her. When the bus is cleared from view, the baby has disappeared, claimed as the octopus’s first meal. As Shudder’s recent documentary Sharksploitation argues, this moment serves to raise the stakes of Jaws’ child death by killing off a baby. Additionally, this moment serves to showcase that the octopus is not just a threat to those in the ocean, but on land too.

Throughout the film’s later and numerous attack scenes, the octopus’s appendages do their fair share of grabbing and binding. The best use of tentacles comes in a delightfully nasty scene where the mollusk attacks Vicky (Delia Boccardo), Gleason’s wife. After her sister disappears, Vicky and a small crew go out to search for her. Hearing a strange noise, Vicky looks out to the sea. Suddenly, the water bubbles and splashes in a wave that rushes toward their boat. The octopus comes at them tentacle-first, thrashing its arms hard enough to knock Vicky overboard and take down the whole boat. Vicky swims back to the rubble, but the octopus’s tentacles burst out from the water, in a glorious composite image that fills most of the frame. The tentacles constrict her underwater and raise her into the sky. With the pitch-black water only being lit by the red light of a buoy, the genuinely striking cinematography emphasizes the monster’s menace.

In addition to the film’s clever uses of the monster’s arms, Tentacles uses the octopus’s ink to great effect. When two of Gleason’s divers go to explore the ocean floor, they are, naturally, attacked by the octopus. As the divers approach an ocean tunnel, the cephalopod’s suction cups appear from within. A massive plume of foggy, black ink shoots out from the tunnel and one of the divers is sucked up into and through it. Tentacles makes clever use of its animal’s natural ability — even if it is hyperbolized for genre purposes — to add a further dimension of the unseen to its horrific proceedings. With both the octopus’s arms and ink cleverly used for gleefully eerie effects, Tentacles knows just how to make its monster stand apart from Spielberg’s iconic shark.

How Campy Is ‘Tentacles’?

As the composite image of a real octopus’s tentacles in the Vicky attack scene suggests, part of Tentacles’ charm comes from its cheesiness. Even considering the features described above, as well as some genuine jumps and plenty of noteworthy underwater cinematography, the movie, like all other Jaws rip-offs, is not the cinematic achievement of its progenitor. However, the film remains enduringly entertaining because of those successful elements. In conjunction with the presence of great stars and an exciting deployment of its monster, the film also sparkles as an exercise in camp.

The campiness of Tentacles is not defined by its emphasis on aesthetics nor on the presence of a diva icon like many camp films are. The film’s camp register comes through at the level of, to use Susan Sontag’s infamous description, failed seriousness. Though the film does use its monster’s anatomy in delightful ways, the octopus fails to ever be truly terrifying. This is partly because the blending of practical effects and live octopus footage is relatively unconvincing. Barring a few standout shots (like the tentacles emerging from the water in the Vicky attack scene), many of the real octopus shots diminish the alleged size of the creature.

Beyond the failed seriousness in the film’s form, though, a few outrageous narrative choices amplify the film’s campiness. This is most apparent in the film’s final act. Gleason, who has now sailed out to fight the mollusk, has brought along his two trained killer whales, Summer and Winter. In a delightfully bonkers moment, Gleason gives his whales a pep talk, asking them to help him kill the octopus. As he talks to them, with dramatic music playing on the film’s soundtrack, the movie cuts to flashbacks of Gleason training the orcas. The film thus situates the relationship between Gleason and his whales (not the one between him and his now-octopus food wife) as the heart of the film. Later, after the octopus attacks Gleason’s fellow diver, the whales gloriously return to the tune of an epic, percussive score. This culminates in a wonderfully ludicrous climactic battle between the two whales and the octopus. If you aren’t charmed by Tentacles’ impressive cast or fascinated by the film’s clever use of octopus skills, surely you will be won over by the film’s campiness that culminates in an underwater orca versus octopus showdown.