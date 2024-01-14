Terence Davies, who passed away in October 2023, was one of the finest British directors of the last four decades. He made several touching autobiographical films, like Distant Voices, Still Lives, The Long Day Closes, and the phenomenal Liverpool documentary Of Time and the City. His films are also deeply connected to literature: several were adapted from classic novels, while two of them are biopics of writers.

Davies's body of work reflects his cinematic influences, which tend to be realistic dramas and poignant romances (although he's also fond of musicals). In interviews and top ten lists, Davies has spoken about many of the films that shaped his artistic sensibility. These are some of his most intriguing recommendations, which ought to appeal to fans of his own films.

10 'Kind Hearts and Coronets' (1949)

Director: Robert Hamer

Kind Hearts and Coronets is one of the defining films by influential British production company Ealing Studios. A black comedy, it revolves around Louis Mazzini (Dennis Price), a distant relative of the aristocratic D'Ascoyne family, who is determined to inherit the family fortune and title. Fueled by a deep-seated resentment about being disinherited by his mother's family, Louis methodically sets out to eliminate eight family members who stand between him and the dukedom. Louis employs various clever methods to dispatch each relative, and the film blends wit and dark humor in its portrayal of murder and social satire.

The brilliant twist in the plot is that all the D'Ascoyne family members, both male and female, are played by Alec Guinness. They're an impressively diverse array of characters, from Admiral Lord Horatio to the suffragette Lady Agatha. They really show off Guinness's versatility as well as his spot-on comedic timing. Ranking Kind Hearts and Coronets in his all-time top ten for Sight & Sound in 2022, Davies called it the "best comedy ever made".

9 'Shane' (1952)

Director: George Stevens

"Shane, come back!" Weary gunslinger Shane (Alan Ladd) arrives at a Wyoming homestead seeking work. He's looking for a more peaceful way of lfie but soon learns that the homestead is embroiled in a conflict with a ruthless cattle baron named Rufus Ryker (Emile Meyer), who is determined to drive the settlers off their land. Shane becomes entangled in the tensions between the homesteaders and Ryker's henchmen, ultimately choosing to stand up for justice and protect the innocent against tyranny.

Shane is a landmark entry in its genre that continues to be held in high regard for its performances, stunning landscape cinematography, and thoughtful treatment of themes like honor and morality on the American Frontier. It's particularly famous for its ending, which leaves a lot up to the viewer's interpretation. According to Davies, it's the "best Western ever made!". Intriguingly, it was a major influence on the Wolverine film Logan, which directly references it multiple times.

8 'The Happiest Days of Your Life' (1950)

Director: Frank Launder

This British comedy is set at the all-boys Nutbourne College, led by headmaster Wetherby Pond (Alastair Sim), which is turned upside down when the Ministry of Education mistakenly places a girls' school, headed by the formidable Miss Evelyn Whitchurch (Margaret Rutherford), on the same premises. Pandemonium ensues, with the students struggling to adapt to the new situation and the head teachers vying for dominance.

A social satire, The Happiest Days of Your Life takes aim at bureaucracy, government incompetence, parental expectations, and gender dynamics. Much of the humor stems from the teachers' desperate attempts at hiding the truth of the situation from the students' parents. It's a farce through and through, but one performed with abundant energy and clear delight. Davies named it one of the best movies of all time "because Alastair Sim & Margaret Rutherford are in it!" However, many fans feel that the true highlight is Joyce Grenfell as the dotty teacher Miss Gossage, who has absurd lines like "Call me sausage".

7 'The Pajama Game' (1957)

Director: George Abbott and Stanley Donen

Doris Day and John Raitt lead this musical as Babe Williams, a worker at a pajama factory, and Sid Sorokin, the factory's new superintendent. They become a couple, but the workplace is tense, as the employees demand a pay rise that management adamantly rejects. Their conflicting allegiances threaten to get in the way of their relationship. When a protesting Babe sabotages some of the factory machinery, Sid is forced to fire her.

Adapted from a Broadway musical, The Pajama Game boasts charismatic performances, solid musical numbers (including future radio hits "Hey There" and "Hernando's Hideaway"), and stellar choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse. It may not be as transcendent as co-director Stanley Donen's masterpieces (Singin' in the Rain, On the Town, Charade) but it's still well worth checking out for some feel-good entertainment. Davies named it, too, as one of the best movies ever "because Doris Day is in it!"

6 'Young at Heart' (1955)

Director: Gordon Douglas

Doris Day also stars in this musical romantic drama, this time opposite Frank Sinatra. The plot centers on the Tuttles, a musical family led by the stern but caring patriarch Gregory (Robert Keith) and his grown daughters Laurie (Day), Fran (Dorothy Malone), and Amy (Elisabeth Fraser). The Tuttles' lives take an unexpected turn after they meet handsome songwriter Alex Burke (Gig Young) and his cynical friend Barney Sloan (Sinatra). Their presence leads to some complications.

Fran (who is engaged) and Amy soon develop feelings for Alex, while Laurie falls for Barney. To make matters even more complicated, Alex proposes to Laurie. It's a tangled love story of note, buoyed by a charming soundtrack. The title refers to the iconic Sinatra song of the same name, which appears here, although the song was actually released before the movie. As with The Pajama Game, Davies declared Young at Heart a masterpiece "Because Doris Day is in it!"

5 'Possessed' (1947)

Director: Curtis Bernhardt

"I want to have a monopoly on you." This noir-ish psychological drama centers on Louise Howell (Joan Crawford), a woman who is found wandering the streets of Los Angeles, seemingly having had a nervous breakdown. She is admitted to a psychiatric hospital where she slowly pieces together her life and backstory. Through flashbacks, we learn about Louise's tumultuous past, including several suspicious deaths and a love triangle involving David Sutton (Van Heflin) and Dean Graham (Raymond Massey).

Louise's mental state is fragile, however, and she is not always able to tell reality from delusion. This bleeds into the film itself, which often keeps the audiences guessing whether what we're seeing is, in fact, real. This is a key part of what makes Possessed engaging and arguably ahead of its time. Indeed, the story is confidently and astutely told by director Curtis Bernhardt, who draws on elements from German Expressionism. Davies explained Possessed's inclusion in his top ten by saying, "Because Joan Crawford is in it!"

4 'A Letter to Three Wives' (1949)

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

A Letter to Three Wives is a comedy-drama by filmmaker Joseph L. Mankiewicz, most famous for writing and directing the Bette Davis classic All About Eve. This one tells the story of three housewives—Deborah Bishop (Jeanne Crain), Rita Phipps (Ann Sothern), and Lora Mae Hollingsway (Linda Darnell)— who receive a letter from a mutual friend, Addie Ross (Celeste Holm), announcing that she has run off with one of their husbands, but doesn't say which one.

The film then cleverly employs a flashback structure, taking the audience on a journey through each woman's past interactions with her spouse. The husbands in question are played by Jeffrey Lynn, Paul Douglas, and Kirk Douglas. As the narrative unfolds, tensions rise and suspicions mount, with the film keeping the characters and viewers alike in the dark about the identity of Addie's new partner. It's well-written and well-acted, making for a perceptive commentary on marriage in postwar America. "It's beautifully made!" Davies said.

3 'The Pumpkin Eater' (1964)

Director: Jack Clayton

The Pumpkin Eater is a marriage drama by Jack Clayton, the influential British New Wave director who also made Room at the Top and the classic horror The Innocents. Anne Bancroft plays Jo Armitage, a woman who is now with her third husband Jake (Peter Finch). She grows despondent after finding out that Jake has had an affair. The film is a study of Jo and her domestic disharmony, revealing the strain of social expectations.

Bancroft delivers a powerful and nuanced performance, portraying Jo's internal struggles and moments of vulnerability. She received an Oscar nomination for her efforts. Other aspects of the film, like its treatment of mental health and gender relations, were more polarizing. The script by playwright Harold Pinter continues to provoke debate today. Some critics consider it slow and confusing, while others have named it among his very best work. Davies placed the movie on his list of greatest films "because Anne Bancroft is in it!"

2 'Victim' (1961)

Director: Basil Dearden

Victim is a groundbreaking British drama that tackles a daring subject matter for its time—homosexuality and its criminalization in 1960s England. Starring Dirk Bogarde as Melville Farr, a successful barrister, the film revolves around his attempt to uncover a blackmail plot targeting gay men. When a young man named Jack Barrett (Peter McEnery) approaches Farr for legal assistance, Farr becomes entangled in a web of secrets and intimidation.

Bogarde's performance adds a meta element to the film. Farr is a closeted gay man, as was Bogarde at the time. Accepting the role took considerable courage, as Bogarde was risking both his career and prosecution if the truth came to light. His performance is rich and complex, with many reviewers declaring it his best. Victim had an immediate cultural impact, with some going so far as to say it played a role in changing people's attitudes and contributing to the repeal of the discriminatory laws criminalizing homosexuality in the UK. In 2012, Davies chose it as one of his all-time favorite movies.

1 'Letter From An Unknown Woman' (1948)

Director: Max Ophüls

Renowned German filmmaker Max Ophüls adapted this romantic drama from a novella by Stefan Zweig. It focuses on the charismatic pianist Stefan Brand (Louis Jourdan) who is challenged to a duel but plans to skip town to avoid it. Before he can, his butler hands him a letter from a woman who claims to know him but whom he does not remember. Reading it forces him to reckon with his own past.

Through flashbacks, we learn about the woman, named Lisa (Joan Fontaine), who loved Stefan from a distance as a teenager. Their paths crossed three times over the course of Lisa's tragic life. It makes for a poignant tale of yearning and near-romance, which is highly regarded by critics today: it holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ophüls was a deft storyteller who here crams an impressive amount of substance into the film's lean 86-minute runtime. Davies placed Letter from an Unknown Woman on an earlier version of his Sight & Sound top ten list.

