Another business adventure might be coming Teresa Giudice's way, this time with her daughter. Gia Giudice and Teresa are working towards building a family restaurant to keep their recipes alive. Teresa, who has cookbooks filled with her family's recipes, is preparing to turn that success into a restaurant. TMZ caught up with both of them as they were walking to check out a new restaurant location. The star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on the news recently, since no one knows what the future holds for the series and Season 15.

When TMZ caught up with Teresa and Gia, the questions were mainly about what they were doing out and about. Both said they were looking at a restaurant nearby. "We're checking out a restaurant," Gia said. The restaurant is set to incorporate their family's legacy and recipes as part of the menu. "It's going to be ours," Teresa said. "We're going to run it to keep our family legacy going."

Gia went on to tell TMZ about the reason behind the decision, praising her mother's cookbook success and explaining what the concept behind the restaurant will be. "To hold on to the family tradition, she has three cookbooks, lots of recipes. So we want to use this for the restaurant." TMZ did not report whether or not the restaurant they were viewing ended up being the one that Gia and Teresa chose. This was not the first time that Teresa has brought up wanting to start a restaurant of her own for her family.

Teresa Giudice Did Talk About This on 'House of Villains'

Image via E!

A lot has been happening for Teresa on House of Villains – like her fight with New York about what she may or may not have said. But one thing she did say on the series was that she was going to make a family restaurant with her daughter. Teresa shaded the reporter speaking to her and Gia when he seemed shocked by the news. "I mentioned it on House of Villains. Have you been watching?" Teresa asked the TMZ reporter talking to them; he admitted that he needed to catch up.

The end of their chat had TMZ asking about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. According to Teresa, Bravo is the ones with the answers about the next season. For now, you can watch her on the first fourteen seasons, streaming on Peacock.

