Teresa Giudice isn't taking those speculating on her daughter, Gia Giudice, seriously. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was on her podcast, Turning the Tables with Teresa Giudice where she was talking to Kim DePaola and rumors about Gia came up – speculation about Gia being pregnant. The rumors started after Gia posted a picture while on a trip with her family that stated that she was going to share the pictures with her children some day in the future. Fans took that as her announcing that she was pregnant on social media.

Giudice clarified the situation with DePaola. “I’m like, 'What?' I'm laughing, yeah,” Giudice said when they started to talk about the rumor. “Where'd they get that from?" The image itself features pictures of Gia and Giudice, along with Luis Ruelas and his son, Luis Ruelas Jr., all while in Las Vegas together. She has now changed the caption to read "fam Vegas trip," but according to Giudice, it used to say something about showing the images to kids someday.

“[Gia] posted a picture of her and [her boyfriend] Christian [Carmichael], and then [one of] me and her," Giudice said, referring to this post that Gia shared of their family trip. "We were in Vegas. We were celebrating my stepson [Luis "Louie" Ruelas Jr]’s 21st birthday. And I think she made a comment, like, her caption was… ‘I want to remember these moments.' Wait – this is the caption, 'These are the photos I’m gonna show my kids one day.’ That’s it! That was her caption!" She went on to tell DePaola that she didn't talk to Gia about the rumors because she knew that her daughter wasn't going to take them seriously.

Gia Giudice Is Getting Married to Christian Carmichael

Image via BravoTV.

Gia and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael are getting married, according to things she's posted in the past. She has posted a TikTok of the two dancing and captioned it: "Practicing for our wedding," but clarified that the two are not yet engaged. She is considering moving in with Carmichael, but they are not engaged or having a baby together at this time. Giudice's reaction to the news says a lot, but she did change the caption to just reflect the family trip – so Gia did see the rumors, despite her mother not talking to her about what people were saying on social media.

You can see Gia and her mother on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

