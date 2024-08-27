The Big Picture Teresa Giudice is crucial to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, driving drama, emotion, and entertainment for viewers since the show begain in 2009.

RHONJ relies heavily on Teresa for views, pausing production when she was in prison and featuring her in various spin-offs and commercials.

Despite being portrayed as a villain, Teresa embodies the good and the bad, showcasing strong family values and providing the drama that keeps fans hooked.

Teresa Giudice, the only OG left standing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, is crucial to the franchise. Teresa has been gracing the viewers' screens since the show first aired back in 2009. Throughout her time on the series, Teresa has not only delivered every season, but she has shown her entire life. Through the good, the bad, and the ugly, Teresa has always kept it real. She has given birth, gotten divorced, went to prison, got remarried, lost her parents, lost and gained new relationships, moved houses, fought, and loved all throughout the show. From Teresa's iconic one-liners, her fashion statements, and her beautiful relationship with her daughters to the infamous table-flipping, the feuding with her sister-in-law, and the drama within the current cast, one thing nobody can deny is that the fans have seen the best and worst moments of Teresa's life, and still want to see more.

Production even paused filming RHONJ while Teresa was in prison, a testament to Bravo's reliance on Teresa Giudice to bring in the views. The proof is in the pudding. If The Real Housewives of New Jersey thought that they could film while she was in prison, they would have. Besides being the star of New Jersey, Teresa made her debut on Dancing with the Stars. She will also be a main cast member in House of Villains Season 2, which premieres in October. Teresa has even been featured in Super Bowl commercials. Teresa has always been booked and busy because of what she brings to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only is Teresa entertaining to watch, but her wildness and the fact that she isn't afraid to get down and dirty is what is keeping her front and center.

Teresa Giudice Is Always Part of the Storyline

Image via Bravo

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is arguably the most toxic season this show has ever had — the cast was completely divided. At Teresa's side of the table sat Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania. The other side includes Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Even though this is the worst cast division that this show has ever seen, there is one common denominator between this broken group: Teresa Giudice.

Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel may claim that they hate Teresa and want nothing to do with her, but yet, Teresa is the main topic of their conversation in almost every scene throughout Season 14. When these three women played indoor tennis, Teresa was all they talked about. When Melissa had her house party, Teresa was not even there physically, yet she still managed to get a reaction out of the people who attended the party because she was all they were talking about. This cast is still speaking about Teresa through social media. Meanwhile, she is living her best life, going on vacation and moving her daughter, Milania Giudice, into college. Teresa was the hot topic of this season, even with half the cast hating her.

Teresa Embodies the Good and the Bad

Close

No other cast member in New Jersey, or arguably the entire franchise, has ever managed to reach the iconic status of iconic that Teresa Giudice has. Although Teresa has had her fair share of ugly moments on the show, she also has a lot of genuine moments with her family, especially her daughters and her parents. From making sauce with Nonno and Nona to capturing her daughter's first day of school on camera, and all the family moments in between that have taught fans the importance of Italian culture, Teresa has always shown nothing but grace and respect towards her parents and heritage. Teresa even managed to keep her family together when she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, went to prison. The episode in Season 7 when Teresa finally comes home is one of the most emotional episodes of the entire franchise. That is what Teresa does; whether the fans feel love or hatred towards her, she is the one bringing the emotion to the show.

Yes, Teresa has been involved in many of the fights throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Danielle Staub, Caroline Manzo, Kathy Wakile, and even Jacqueline Laurita, have had many iconic arguments with Teresa. The main difference between all these women and Teresa is that she remained on the show, and they did not, because Bravo cannot afford to lose Teresa Giudice. Fans have watched the most heartbreaking scenes of Teresa and Melissa, Teresa and her own brother, Joe Gorga, and even Teresa and Margaret. But now, Teresa gives all of these people a storyline. Melissa and Joe Gorga bring up Teresa any chance they can get. Margaret is constantly plotting against her and speaking nonstop about Teresa on podcasts and social media, and even Rachel and John Fuda have Teresa's name in their mouths every episode. If Teresa were to leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey, what would these women talk about? The drama would be gone, the entertainment would be gone, and the views would certainly drop. Teresa may be painted as the villain, but sometimes, the villain is what makes the show.

Teresa Giudice is New Jersey. Not only is she the only OG left standing, but she has delivered countless memories and entertainment that will go down as the most infamous scenes throughout reality television. Not only has Teresa shown what a strong woman and mother she is, but she has also provided the fun, bubbly, and goofy side of her that fans love so much. Teresa can get down and dirty as well, bringing drama in heaps. Overall, Teresa Giudice is a pivotal factor in The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has been on the show since 2009 and will continue to do so. While everyone else is hating, Teresa is focusing on the love love love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Franchise The Real Housewives Producer Andy Cohen Network Bravo Expand

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock