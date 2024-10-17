Teresa Giudice has been the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the beginning of the reality franchise. Love or hate her, Teresa is great at being the center of attention because of how entertaining she is. From the iconic table flip in Season 1 to the infamous "She brought me sprinkled cookies, I threw them in the garbage." and everything in between, Teresa knows how to run a show. Even though, throughout the most recent seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa has not gotten the best edit because the goal is to make her seem like the villain, her true personality shines elsewhere.

Season 2 of E!'s, House of Villains, contains the most villainous cast members of your favorite reality television shows. Luckily for the viewers, Teresa Giudice is part of this cast. The version of Teresa that has been portrayed throughout recent years on RHONJ is not the Teresa we all remember when the show first started, but House of Villains shows a different side of her - the real side, where there is no family drama.

Teresa Giudice Is Proving She Can Survive Without Bravo

Even though Season 2 of House of Villains has just started, Teresa is already showing that she is not the raging animal that RHONJ makes her out to be. When Teresa cooked for the entire cast, no one seemed to like it. During their interviews, there were comments being thrown around that Teresa should stick to takeout, that she needed to season her food properly, and that overall the cooking was just downright bad. Instead of freaking out and throwing a tantrum like most people expected, Teresa just simply said screw the haters and moved on. Everyone knows how Teresa feels about her cooking, so to say that no tables were flipped is a shocker. We saw Teresa bond with Camilla Poindexter over astrology. Teresa loved that Camilla is a Virgo, just like her mother was. That sealed the deal for Teresa to find her bestie in the house.

Although Camilla and Teresa decided rather quickly to become roommates, the iconic Tiffany Pollard, AKA, "New York" walked into the house as a wildcard, stealing Teresa away from Camilla. After all, New York and New Jersey need to stick together. "I feel like I can come to you because I always respected your hairline on television" was the infamous quote from Episode 1 that has made its rounds on social media. Whether Teresa clocked the shade or not, there was no freakout. Maybe she is great at playing the game, or maybe she just does not get the edit of the bad guy on this show as much as she does on her other one. Teresa had even made jokes about going to prison, explaining that orange is not her color. Remember when the topic of prison was so sensitive that Teresa could not even say the word? Look at her now. Making jokes with her cast members and her host, Joel McHale.

'RHONJ' Gives Teresa Giudice a Bad Edit

Teresa has been extremely likable so far in House of Villains. The women of RHONJ who strongly dislike Teresa are not around to create the toxicity and drama that gives Teresa such a bad edit. Teresa has gotten the short end of the stick recently, with cast members digging into her personal life, creating rumors about her husband, and the family drama that fans are exhausted from. Without all of these factors that seem to weigh her down on RHONJ, her real personality is shining through in the lair of villains - the personality that never seems to make it on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

House of Villains has brought out the old Teresa. The version of Teresa that fans never seem to get to watch on Real Housewives of New Jersey. During Teresa's introduction in House of Villains Episode 1, she refers to herself as a "loud Italian". That is definitely not new news, but it shows that she has not changed all that much and is still that crazy, entertaining Italian woman.

