The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice has to wait and see what will happen to her husband, Luis Ruelas, as he is going through financial troubles once again. Giudice can't seem to catch a break when it comes to having a husband with money problems, as she previously went through issues with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, during which she had to go to jail for a year.

Ruelas' money problems had been touched on during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it created a rift between Giudice and the rest of the ladies. It has been reported that Ruelas has been hit with a $2.5 million tax lien as he owes money to the state. It seems Giudice may have a type with men, with this being her second time having to go through issues with her husband.

Teresa Giudice Can't Catch a Break Thanks to Her Husbands