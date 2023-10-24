The Big Picture Teresa Giudice has been working on getting her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, back to the US since his deportation.

She believes that Joe can make more money in the US compared to the Bahamas, where he currently resides, highlighting the economic opportunities available in America.

Money has always been a major driving factor for Joe and Teresa, stemming from their desire to portray an upscale lifestyle on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, even at the expense of committing fraud.

Teresa Giudice has had an up-and-down relationship with her ex, Joe Giudice, since their legal trouble was made public in 2013. The two were seemingly happily married at the start of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but throughout the show, it was revealed they were committing financial fraud crimes. Joe insists Teresa had nothing to do with the crimes, but both were sentenced to prison time. Teresa, a citizen of the United States, remained in the US. Joe however was sentenced to return to his native home country of Italy when he was released. Since their physical separation, Teresa has been fighting to have Joe back in the United States, mainly for the benefit of her daughters.

While two of Joe and Teresa's daughters are still underage, Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice are both of legal age. Teresa believes Joe being back in the US will be financially beneficial for their children. On her podcast, Namaste B$tches, Teresa admitted that she'd like for him to come back to the United States to help her pay for the kids who have college tuition.

"I hope he does [come back to America], because trust me, the opportunities are better in America, and I’ve been doing everything on my own...I want help,” she admitted. She went on to talk about how Joe coming back to America could help with making more money. “The money that he makes in the Bahamas is not the same money he would make in America. Totally different,” Teresa added. “That’s why he moved from Italy to the Bahamas. Because there was no opportunity in Italy. Could you imagine just being sent to another country after living in America for all of these years? It’s very sad.”

Money Has Been the Root of Trouble For Joe and Teresa Giudice

Image via Bravo

Money was the reason for Teresa and Joe's initial legal trouble. At the start of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, their lavish lifestyle was flaunted on the show via Teresa's crazy spending habits, her furnishing their custom-built mansion, and spoiling their four daughters. While Teresa was busy being an unsuspecting housewife, Joe was reportedly involved in fraudulent activity that started before the show. E! News reports that in 2009, Joe and Teresa filed for bankruptcy claiming they owed creditors more than $10 million. But it turns out, it wasn't fully true. In 2013, the couple was charged with a conspiracy to defraud lenders and illegally obtain mortgages and other loans. They were also accused of allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case.