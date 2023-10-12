The Big Picture Teresa Giudice's longstanding feud with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, has damaged their relationship beyond repair.

The Gorgas skipped Teresa's wedding, and while the details of their fights are mostly kept private, the siblings have not been on speaking terms since then.

In a recent live event for her podcast, Teresa vulnerably expressed her pain over the estrangement, accepting that her brother may not share her values regarding family. Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will continue to explore this feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, is famous for her feisty battles on the show. Previously, she has had fights with co-star Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs. She even had the guts to physically push The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen during a heated reunion. But the most longstanding feud of hers that keeps her in the headlines is between her and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. Family fights can be complicated, emotional, and messy. This one is no different. And she recently got real about where she stands with the Gorgas since a heartbreaking Season 13.

What Is Teresa and Joe's Feud About?

Everyone knows that Teresa and her sister-in-law have never been on perfect terms, but their recent clashes have damaged their relationship beyond repair. While the details of their fights are mostly kept private, we only know that the siblings have not been on talking terms since the Gorgas skipped Teresa's 2022 nuptials to Luis Ruelas.

Melissa addressed the situation on an episode of her podcast On Display. She said, "We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads why, and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey." In later podcast episodes, she and Joe defended their decision not to attend the wedding, noting that they grew tired of the back and forth between them and it became too toxic to bear.

A source told US Weekly at the time: “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.” During the wedding, while making speeches Teresa used words such as 'chosen family' and thanked the 'family who attended the wedding'.

Teresa Gets Vulnerable About Her Family Feud

It seems that Teresa has burned the bridges with her brother and that was something very painful for her to process. In the recent live event she held for her podcast, Teresa vulnerably opens up by reading a page from her diary. She talks about how important family has always been to her. She tried her best to love, respect, and protect her family. However, things don't always go how we want them.

She said, “Things change. What once was, is no longer. Peace comes from accepting these changes, whether they are good or bad. True peace comes from accepting the truth, as difficult as the truth may be.” Teresa has accepted that her brother might not have the same values as her regarding family. Fans of the show will see a continuation in Season 14.