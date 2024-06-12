The Big Picture Fans worried about no RHONJ reunion as conflict between Teresa Giudice and the Fuda family is ongoing.

Giudice hinted at a 'bombshell' envelope revelation at the canceled reunion, tension likely to continue.

Despite no reunion, Cohen promises the finale will serve as a reunion, and asks fans to stay tuned for more drama.

When it was announced that there would be no reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans scrambled for answers. There have been numerous speculations of a reboot of the reality series, and even some fans are worried that the show will be canceled. The ongoing divide put a pause on the reunion as there was “no path forward” for a resolution. But fans aren’t the only people who are upset with no reunion. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice is not happy either. She warned that someone should count his lucky stars that there won’t be a reunion, and that is Rachel Fuda’s husband John Fuda. Maybe there should be a reunion after all.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Giudice said, "[It's] too bad we [aren't] having a reunion, because I was gonna bring an envelope, and I was gonna take something out of the envelope." She also explained that she almost brought it with her to the Bravo Clubhouse. However, Giudice never said that viewers will never see what the envelope has on Fuda. As Cohen said, there’s always next time. “Maybe we’ll have you back before the end of the season,” he said.

The ‘RHONJ’ OG And the Fudas Continue Feuding

Giudice and the Fudas are not getting along, and the tension rose between them in Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The premiere saw Giudice call John Fuda the ‘“biggest drug dealer in Burgen County,” and doubled down on her comments on WWHL. “He accused my husband of reaching out to his ex that was in jail,” she said, “and why would he do that? They threw the first punch, so I’m gonna finish the fight trust me.”

However, Giudice did apologize for her words during Episode 6, though she wanted them to apologize first. The apology does not necessarily mean that they are friends now. Giudice holding the “bombshell” envelope that she wanted to drop during the reunion says that the feud between them is not gong to end anytime soon.

There has been tension between Giudice and the Fudas before Season 14 of RHONJ. Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, was accused of hiring an investigator to find dirt on the castmates, to the Fudas’ dismay. The envelope is a reference to John threatening Giduice with an envelope full of proof that Ruelas had been investigating his family during the Season 13 reunion, which Giudice had denied. John seems to be no stranger to Real Housewives drama, as he claims to be the reason why Giudice has a storyline. Unfortunately, as the drama between Giudice and the Fudas unfolds, fans will have to wait and see what is in that envelope.

There may be no reunion, but that does not mean the season has to end so abruptly. Cohen said that something will replace the reunion, and the finale is the “reunion and finale” all in one He also addressed the speculations of a reboot and said the finale and reunion plans are his top priority, so fans should sit tight for now.

