Teresa Giudice has smiled away the rumors that she was getting a divorce from her husband, Luis Ruelas. The two, who wed in August 2022 and were the topic of many conversations on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, have had rumors of their separation posted online by fans of the reality show. From memes stating that the "streets" were saying they were through, to many wondering why Ruelas was not featured in pictures on Giudice's Instagram, the New Jersey housewife finally put a stop to the rumor mill by posting a picture of the two of them on vacation together.

In her caption, Giudice wrote: "One happy island" while using hashtags that said "love you" and "soulmate" as well as "I love loving you." This is the first picture in a couple of weeks of Giudice and Ruelas together on her Instagram. This is telling as Giudice is constantly posting photos. Fans were quick to pick up on the lack of Ruelas, helping to spur the rumors on as news continued to come out about Giudice's relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. Giudice hasn't said anything about the estranged relationship, but she did post this picture, seemingly, in response to the fans wondering if she and Ruelas were finished.

The last set of pictures of Giudice and Ruelas came from a trip to the Bahamas during their New Year celebrations, but this picture seems to be the two on another vacation, this time in Aruba, if her "one happy island" caption is our indication of where they are. Still, Giudice posting this picture of herself and Ruelas together, all smiley, does feel like a dig at fans who wished their marriage ill will.

Teresa Giudice Says No Rumor Mill Will Interfere With Her Marriage

While Ruelas' involvement in Giudice's life is the catalyst for her not speaking to her brother, Giudice does seem happy to be with Ruelas. Fans have been saying she posts too much of him and then the minute she stops, they think something is wrong. So her shutting down the rumors in her own way on Instagram is a very Giudice move.

The image she posted is one of many of the two on vacation with each other, enjoying their time. Her smiling face and cutesy hashtags may have been a slap in the face to fans who wished for an end to their marriage. It does seem like everything is fine on the Giudice/Ruelas front for now.

