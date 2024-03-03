The Big Picture Teresa Giudice clarified her solo trip to Miami without Luis Ruelas on her podcast, saying he encouraged her to go alone.

Giudice emphasized that she doesn't mind rumors about her marriage, as long as people are still interested in her life.

Ruelas is still adjusting to being in the spotlight, with Giudice noting it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect them.

Teresa Giudice's relationship with Luis Ruelas has been under the microscope of Bravo fans. Recently, many were commenting on the reality star's solo trip, coupled with the lack of Ruelas on her social media. Some wondered if they were heading toward divorce. That paired with Giudice's continued feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, has made the rumor mill continue to spin around Giudice and her Ruelas. But she took to her podcast to clarify is was going on in her marriage.

On her podcast Namaste B$tches, Giudice said "I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ … I know that we are attached at the hip.” Fans questioned why Giudice went on a trip to Miami without Ruelas, noting they always traveled as a couple or family in the past. She clarified that Ruelas told her to go to Miami without him, something that she appreciates. “I guess it’s kind of good that people — you know, good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing," she said. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care.”

Giudice admitted that Ruelas is still getting used to being under a microscope, adding, “It’s not his world. I’ve been doing this now for a long time. And it takes a certain type of person to not let it affect — you can’t let it affect you.”

Currently, there is a divide between the women. There has always been #TeamTeresa and #TeamMelissa but with even more of the cast members fighting with each other, it is going to be interesting to see how they're able to mend any fences.

Jackie Goldschneider seemingly forgot her past issues with Giudice and is one of her remaining friends, much to the chagrin of Margaret Josephs and Gorga. The constant rumors about Giudice and Ruelas will play probably play into the season, but the drama between the women will take center stage.

Seasoson 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to premiere this Spring. Past episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

