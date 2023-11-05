The Big Picture Teresa Giudice and her husband express their intention to ignore the drama and focus on themselves in their fractured relationship with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Teresa firmly states that the chapter with Melissa is closed and refuses to comment further on their feud, indicating her permanent stance on the subject.

The longstanding feud between Teresa and Melissa has affected their families, with the Gorga kids unfollowing their aunt on social media, indicating a ruptured relationship. The upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is expected to have drama, but viewers will have to watch to find out more.

BravoCon has become a staple source of dramatic reveals for new information about the network's shows, whether their seasons are currently airing, about to premiere, or even if they have been long dormant but maybe with something on the horizon. In a Bravocon 2023 carpet interview with Christina Garibaldi for US Weekly, Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas comment on their fractured relationship with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. When asked about her mindset going into the season, Teresa comments that mostly she felt bad for her husband and that they intend to "ignore the nonsense." Luis chimes in they want to "focus on ourselves." This sets up the tone of the interview, where Teresa seems determined not to reveal any new information on her longstanding feud with Melissa.

Christina puts forth a valiant attempt to get Teresa to comment further on her relationship with her estranged sister-in-law. She brings up that in response to an audience question earlier in the day Andy Cohen states that the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey is different from other seasons specifically because "Teresa and Melissa openly hate each other." Christina asks for her reaction to that and Teresa responds firmly: "No. That chapter's closed." This echoes her comment from the Season 13 Reunion where she states that she wants to forever close this chapter with her sister-in-law. It seems to be her permanent stance on the subject. When Christina presses, asking whether the two have any interactions at all for the upcoming season Teresa responds: "Chapter's closed." Christina goes in a third time to ask Teresa how she feels now that she has had time to marinate on the situation and the cookbook queen replies: "I don't even want to comment on it. It's been so long now. I'm so over that."

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Never Really Stopped Feuding on 'RHONJ'

It truly has been a long time that the two women have been fighting. Ever since the Gorgas joined the series, there have been petty accusations and willful misunderstandings on both sides. From competing business ventures, to revised family histories, and taking opposite sides in other cast member's tiffs, Melissa and Teresa do have a serious history of going head-to-head. The feud has even gone so far as to affect the relationships between the women's children and their respective cousins. Gia Giudice especially has become increasingly vocal with criticism of her aunt and uncle's behavior on the show. But until recently the Gorga kids have been kept firmly out of the conflict. In the Housewives world an "unfollow" on social media is the most telling reveal of a ruptured relationship, so the Gorga kids' choice to unfollow their aunt is sure to be understood as commentary on where the two women stand. It seems that Teresa is sticking to her commitment from last season's reunion: "After tonight she is out of my life."

What's Will Happen With Teresa and Melissa in Season 14 of 'RHONJ?'

Image via Bravo

When Christina asks Teresa whether having a closed chapter with the Gorgas made filming the next season easier for her, we hear a delightfully confusing and typical Teresa response: "Um, yes. I mean, I wouldn't say easier, you have to watch it - cause you know it's always about that... No. So I wouldn't, you know." Teresa then continues: "But let's see what happens, I don't know, God willing there will be a next year. Yeah so, you're gonna have to watch the season to see." Christina presses for more, asking if the season felt lighter without the Gorga drama in their life? To which Teresa finally lets slip a subtle hint of something on the horizon: "No, there's still drama [laughing]. Yeah, you'll have to watch the season." And that seems to overall be the message Teresa wants to impart, to know anything more we will have to tune in. The next season of Real Housewives of New Jersey will air on Bravo in 2024. Past seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.