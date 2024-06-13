The Big Picture Teresa Giudice has a new podcast called Turning the Tables featuring family members as guests.

Fans speculate Giudice's new podcast signals the end of Namaste B$tches with Melissa Pfeister.

Pfeister reportedly took a break from the podcast due to pregnancy, leaving room for unchecked Giudice chaos.

Teresa Giudice had a popular podcast where she would talk about her life, as well as situations that happened on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She hosted Namaste B$tches with Melissa Pfeister. The show seemingly ended back in April, and there has not been any new episodes released since then. Her new podcast, Turning the Tables, will feature more family moments and guests, including her daughter Milania, and her husband, Luis. Fare wondering whether something happened between Giudice and Pfesister to make the reality star branch out on her own. And given how Giudice's friendships go, that wouldn't be surprising.

“I’m so excited for my new podcast, ‘Turning The Tables!’ It comes out this Wednesday, guys! It’s time to see the real me! Please rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts,” Giudice wrote in an Instagram caption on June 10. She went on to say how excited she was about the podcast. "I can’t wait to continue this journey with you guys. We’re gonna have so much fun. Love, love, love you guys!”

Fans noted that it was odd for Giudice to announce her new podcast without confirming the old one's cancelation. “So no more of the other podcast she had with Melissa? I don’t see that when I scroll on my Instagram anymore," one follower commented.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Fans Say Teresa Giudice and Her Former Podcast Host Are No Longer Friends

Image via Bravo

According to one commenter, Pfeister and Giudice's husband got into a fight at BravoCon 2023, and it led to the end of the podcast. “Louie screamed at her while at BravoCon. She said eff u!” But some say the behind-the-scenes drama is not to blame for Pfeister's absence.

According to Reality Blurb, Pfeister is taking a step back from the podcast due to her pregnancy. Giudice may address the situation in a future episode of Turning the Tables, but fans have to tune in and see.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock