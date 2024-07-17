The Big Picture Teresa Giudice's journey on RHONJ involved a shift from being activated to becoming more relaxed through yoga after a tough time in prison.

Despite being known for her fiery arguments, Teresa's newfound zen side surprised viewers in Season 14, as she's been great at staying calm during disputes.

While Teresa strives to maintain a more peaceful demeanor, she still finds herself entangled in feuds, showcasing a balance of old and new behaviors.

Because The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a franchise with many moments where its cast is activated to the tenth degree, it can be tough to even think about them going into a more zen space without feeling the need to become overly angry. As the housewife who has been at the head of many arguments on RHONJ, Teresa Giudice has almost been conditioned to not be afraid of showing her rougher side. After all, she became such a well-known housewife because of her infamous table flip while screaming at Danielle Staub back in Season 1, changing how RHONJ would be seen forever in one swift motion.

Despite her tough exterior, Teresa's journey on The Real Housewives of New Jersey hasn't been an easy one. Many cast members have gone against her, including her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who have been at the head of the many attacks. Despite that, Teresa has always been unapologetically herself, and upon reflection, she's said that many of her actions in the past didn't require the level of her blowouts. What she has done to help herself become more relaxed, though, is that she's taken on the insight of being "namaste" and relaxed. This change, however, didn't happen overnight; during one of her lowest times (while in prison), she found a new route to being less triggered by practicing yoga. Thanks to this, she has been able to keep her composure down, which showed in her decision to stay out of the physical fight between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin in Season 14. Thanks to this new and improved Teresa, she's been able to keep being the franchise's star; despite that, though, her rougher side still appears when it comes to her rival, Margaret Josephs.

Namaste Teresa Is the Best Teresa

Teresa Giudice went through one of the toughest situations in Real Housewives history, which was her arrest with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, for bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. This was a moment that had never occurred in any of the Housewives franchises, and it would change not only Teresa's life, but every one of her family members', as well. Even though it was a horrible moment for her, she took this time to get to know herself again by learning how to practice yoga. While appearing on one of Steve Harvey's shows, Teresa explained how yoga helps her body and mind feel great, emphasizing how she's been able to relax and become more zen thanks to it.

Even though she went through a particularly tough moment with the loss of her mother while in prison, she was able to keep herself calm because of the yoga she had done. At this time, her friendship with Danielle Staub was being rebuilt, with many people being wary of their friendship because of the explosive past that the two had with each other. Still, Danielle was the friend that Teresa needed during that time; their relationship may have been rocky, but seeing them together gave a bit of hope to viewers with the new and improved Teresa.

Feuding With Friends Is Still in Teresa's DNA

Even though she may now be known as "Namaste Teresa," she still manages to get involved in petty arguments, except this time, she can keep herself in control. Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wasn't easy for her and her brother, as they became further and further estranged because of Teresa's husband, Louie Ruelas. Many cast members didn't have great things to say about Louie, and Teresa wouldn't allow anyone to speak ill about her husband. At one point, the cast even acknowledged that most of them got together before the reunion to find a way to take Louie and Teresa down. At that point, though, Teresa had decided to distance herself from her brother's family because they were people who weren't letting her move forward. Still, without having her brother to argue with, she's found a few others to start a feud with: Rachel and John Fuda.

As a newbie on Season 13, Rachel didn't know much about the different alliances on the show, but she gravitated more towards the Gorga side. Even though she was on good terms with Teresa during the season, a new feud started between the families during the reunion. Throughout their feud, John Fuda is the one who becomes more angry than Teresa—and even Louie—when they decide to sit down for a conversation to work things out.

Still, it all went south when John Fuda didn't get what he wanted, which was an apology directly from Teresa. The meetup didn't last long, and it showed how much Teresa had grown because she didn't get up at any point to yell at the couple. Instead, she remained in her seat, still throwing out snarky remarks, but she was able to do it much more calmly. John Fuda looked even worse by yelling at her, "You're the poster child of mortgage fraud," to which she answered, "No, that was my husband." This may not have been an activated response, but it's still in true Teresa fashion.

Teresa Feels Lighter in Season 14 of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey'

Teresa's journey on the series has been a rollercoaster of emotions, and it hasn't helped that she's constantly being tested. After deciding that she wouldn't be continuing a relationship with her brother, the audience wondered what kind of vibe she would bring into Season 14. Everyone thought it would only be a matter of time until there was a screaming match between the two siblings, but to our surprise, Teresa hasn't been caught in a screaming match in Season 14 besides those arguments with the Fudas.

As a whole, Teresa has been able to separate the outside drama from everything else going on in her life, like sending her daughters to college without any worry. In a shocking moment, Teresa even fixed her friendship with Jackie Goldschneider, with the two historically never being able to see eye to eye. Thanks to both of them having an shattered relationship with Margaret Josephs, they came together and moved on from the past. Even longtime RHONJ cast member, Dolores Catania, has called out their friendship on Watch What Happens Live: "We don't know what will last. I'm happy to see anyone make up, always, I'm always an advocate for that, but a friendship that's based on the dislike for another person doesn't usually last."

With Teresa now having Jackie on her side, she might still be able to control many of the ongoing situations on RHONJ without getting her hands dirty. But while she's definitely more zen than ever before, she'll still openly speak out about how much she dislikes Margaret, trying to take her down just as she did to her.

