Teresa Giudice is vocal about her feelings on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As we wait for news on the next season of the show, Giudice has been very loud about not caring whether her brother, Joe Gorga, or her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, return to the show. But now, on a recent interview on the Michelle Barone – RED podcast, she shared who she thinks she'd want to join the cast on Season 15 of the series. And surprise surprise, she did not mention the Gorgas.

Giudice said on the show that she does think things need to change on the hit Bravo series. “I definitely want to come back, but not with everyone,” she said. “I definitely think it needs a cast shakeup.” This has been a common idea with many wondering if they'll split the cast between new cast members and the original housewives. Giudice shared that she would not want Caroline Manzo coming back to the show (after she left years ago) but that there is another OG housewife she'd love to see: Jacqueline Laurita. “But I made up with [her sister-in-law] Jacqueline,” she said. “So I talk with Jacqueline. Jacqueline and I talk a lot.”

Another housewife that could possible make a comeback? Danielle Staub. Giudice shared that texted her “out of nowhere” at the beginning of the year. “She’s like, ‘Wishing you all the best in the New Year,'” she said. “And I was like, ‘Same to you.’” She said it was nice and then named her ideal cast. Out of the women who were still part of the show, Giudice shared she'd love to see Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider remain. Those three were all loyal to Giudice in Season 14. “And that’s it,” she said. “[But] bring some new blood in.”

Teresa Giudice Shared Her Favorite Seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Giudice went on to talk about her favorite seasons of the show and they were before her brother and sister-in law joined the show. “I didn’t want to sign my contract season three. [This was] the day before [the christening],” she said, talking about the episode where Gorga got into a fight with their father. “[Actually] I think my dad took happy pills that day … because my father growing up, my dad, he would’ve been flipping tables … We were terrified of him. That’s why I was always a good girl.”

You can see Giudice on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.