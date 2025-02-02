If you ever wondered what Teresa Giudice made on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, now it your chance. Her ex husband, Joe Giudice shared how much money his ex-wife was making during the first season of the reality show. On the Reality Court podcast, Giudice talked about her brother, Joe Gorga, as well as what he regrets but as he was talking, he spoke candidly about what his wife made on the show. Prior to this, no one knew what Giudice made or how her salary has changed through the years.

Giudice made it clear on the podcast that he didn't want to do the show in the first place and that he didn't need it. “I was in business for over 25 years before that show,” he said. “I didn’t even want to be on the show to begin with. I didn’t need the show.” But then he went on to say that being on the show wasn't beneficial for him either. He said that what he and his wife made on the show wasn't even enough for a party that he ended up throwing on the first season.

Giudice claims that in Season 1, he and his ex-wife only made $25,000 to be on the show itself and says that the show ended up costing him money. “The first year, I think they paid us $25,000. I think [Teresa] threw a party that cost me $125,000,” he said. “It cost me money to be on that stupid show.” While Giudice did not clarify how their salary changed as the seasons went on, he did say that after Season 1 the pay got better as they continued, insinuating that it was better after the next few seasons.

Joe Giudice Also Shared One of His Regrets

Image via Bravo

When Giudice was on the show, he was caught on camera saying that his "b*tch wife" was coming back. Fans had wondered for years who he was talking to and others did not understand why Teresa didn't say something to him after the episode aired. While on the Reality Court podcast, Giudice revealed that he does regret that moment. He also called her the C-word at the same time. Earlier last year, Teresa spoke about that moment and shared how upset she was about it.

“This is the thing, you know when you’re with your partner, you know what you guys call each other. You guys call each other names,” she said on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast. “I’m like, ‘My husband’s never called me the C-word.’ I’m like, ‘He’s never … You guys edited that in.’ [The show’s producers were] like, ‘Teresa, no we didn’t.’” She said she didn't even cry about it but that her new husband, Luis Ruelas, would never.