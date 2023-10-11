The Big Picture The Giudices' collaboration with SHEIN is disappointing but not surprising, as they have a history of prioritizing money over morals.

By choosing to collaborate with SHEIN, the Giudices are showing that they value their wallet over important ethical considerations.

The comments praising the collaboration encourage Teresa and her daughters to continue partnering with SHEIN, despite their problematic practices.

SHEIN is known for their fast fashion ways but also has a history of being problematic. So it is odd that celebrities continue collaborating with them and finding ways to justify it -- the most recent being Teresa Giudice and her daughters. Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice - who all joined their mother to drop a SHEIN x Giudice Girls collab. The line includes a chainmail-like top, crop top looks, and party ensembles. While many were praising the collab, and writing congratulatory comments, many began to point out why the collaboration was disappointing and also not surprising for the Giudices. “Cheap, tacky clothes, made off the slave labor industry. Seems EXACTLY like the type of business youd [sic] associate with. Very on brand.” a fan posted in response to the news on Instagram, as another wrote “Why Shein tho? One of if not the most problematic line of clothes there is. I guess the shoe fits.”

Is Is This Simply a Money Grab For Teresa and Her Daughters?

Image via Bravo

From the start of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa has always been about fashion, food, and fabulosity. She had no trouble showcasing how much she spent for her lavish lifestyle. But with so much drama surrounding SHEIN, it seems the collaboration is ill-advised. In the announcement, shared by all four Giudice women, they noted: “We are SO excited to finally announce our partnership with @sheinofficial to curate the ultimate pre-holiday collection," Teresa captioned the pics. “All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In!.” Unfortuantely, it's not landing well with all consumers.

When a celeb fashion collaboration drops, it typically sells in minutes --- think Cardi B and Fashionnova. Hopefully, the same can be said for Teresa. It's unclear if the collaboration will be featured in the upcoming 14th season of the Bravo reality series, as filming remains underway.