The Big Picture No reunion for RHONJ Season 14, replaced by a combo finale-reunion episode.

Teresa Giudice hosts a "reunion" on her podcast, Turning the Tables, featuring old friends.

Teased reunion with Teresa's former cast mates disappoints those expecting recent drama.

Andy Cohen recently announced that Season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey will not be having a reunion after a tumultuous final episode that he claims will serve as both finale and reunion combined for the reality series. The season opened with a trailer filled with clips from the upcoming confrontation that seemed to involve the entire cast fighting at a dinner hosted by Dolores Catania. Fans have been speculating wildly about what the canceled reunion could mean for the series, with rumors spreading that the cast will be fully rebooted, or that certain wives will be kept while others will be terminated. Much of the chaos in the series is the result of the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

After the announcement that there would be no reunion this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa took to Instagram Stories on June 18 to make a special announcement of her own. She teased viewers that since there would be no reunion this season, the superstar decided she would host a reunion episode. She encouraged viewers to tune into her new podcast the following day, Turning the Tables by Teresa Giudice, specifically referencing the canceled Season 14 reunion as she did so. The new podcast is just starting to drop episodes after Teresa announced in May 2024 that her old podcast, Namaste Bitches, with co-host Melissa Pfeister would not be moving forward.

A 'RHONJ' Reunion of Sorts on 'Turning the Tables'

Image via Bravo

Hopeful viewers might have been tempted to take Teresa's Instagram Story to mean that she would be addressing Season 14 drama on the podcast, since she mentioned the canceled reunion to promote the episode. However, media-savvy viewers probably weren't taken in, knowing that Teresa would be contractually restricted from addressing anything juicy from the current season. As it turns out, Teresa is hosting a reunion of sorts on her new podcast, but it certainly isn't what hopeful viewers might have expected.

The June 19 episode title reveals the bait-and-switch Teresa pulled off with her announcement. It seems she knew teasing a reunion would garner interest, but those expecting recent news will be disappointed. The reunion turned out to be Teresa hosting one-time cast mate Jacqueline Laurita and notorious "friend of" the series, Kim DePaola. The ladies covered a range of topics, including reminiscing about the first two seasons, how they first met one another, and past drama with the Gorgas. Jacqueline implied that the rupture in their friendship first occurred when Teresa's family joined the series, saying that Joe and Melissa had been telling her things that Teresa was allegedly saying behind her back which she took to heart. Teresa, of course, denies ever saying anything bad about her friend at that time, and leaves the blame wholly on her brother and sister-in-law. Such rehashing is to be expected when reuniting with friends from the distant past, but is a far cry from the Season 14 reunion that was teased on Teresa's Instagram.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sunday on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock