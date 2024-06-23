The Big Picture Fans speculate on Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister falling out, rumors of leaks, and Pfeister's denial.

Pfeister addresses rumors, emphasizes dedication to podcast, and vows not to sabotage business.

Giudice starts new podcast without addressing future of Namaste B$tches, featuring family members.

Fans have been asking about Teresa Giudice’s and Melissa Pfeister’s podcast Namaste B$tches, and there is still no actual answer. Fans speculate that the pair have fallen out, and it did not help that the former co-hosts had unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Giudice started her own podcast. However, It is not just their falling out that has fans talking. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans also speculate that Pfeister is behind the leaks of the show. Initially, the reality star and fellow RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin were accused of leaking stories about the show, which Giudice denied. Now all eyes fall onto Pfeister, who is well aware of the “lies”. She would never do anything to sabotage her business venture, she said to Daily Mail.

Pfeister took a break from the podcast and her self-hosted podcast Side Piece due to her pregnancy, but that did not help the rumors. She did not directly address her friendship with Giudice (though it is not looking good), but she did address the “terrible lies”. “Regarding the podcast, people have made up some pretty terrible lies about it and me,” Pfeister said.

“The truth is I spent over two years of my life, with two kids under six, having another podcast and being a nutritionist with my own business, creating and building Namaste B$tches,” she stated. “I worked on it 24/7, and after all that, there is no way I would ever do anything to ruin it or go after someone. That’s not who I am or how I roll. You can ask any of the 150-plus people I’ve interviewed and have an amazing relationship with.”

After stating that she took a break due to her pregnancy, she said, “I could say a lot more of the other reasons I stepped away, but again, that’s not who I am or what I do.” Giudice has not responded to Pfeister’s statements or any questions about Namaste B$tches. However, what possibly went down between the pair is still yet to be known.

The 'RHONJ' Star Is Turning the Tables

Image via Bravo

Giudice started her new podcast Turning The Tables without any comment on the future of Namaste B$tches. Speaking on her new podcast, she said on Instagram “I’m so excited for my new podcast, ‘Turning The Tables!’ It comes out this Wednesday, guys! It’s time to see the real me! Please rate, review, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. I can’t wait to continue this journey with you guys. We’re gonna have so much fun. Love, love, love you guys!”

The new podcast will feature her family members, as her daughter Milania Giudice was a guest on the recent episode of the podcast. So far on Turning The Tables, Giudice has addressed her arrest and imprisonment for fraud, proclaiming her innocence. She also speculated with her RHONJ castmates Jacqueline Laurita and Kim DePaola that the producers’ involvement with the furniture scene in Season 1 was the reason why the Federal Government took an interest in her and her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The last episode of Namaste B$tches was posted in April 2024. Since then, the podcast has been radio silent, and rumors started to spread. They even suspected that a fight at BravoCon between Pfeister and Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas caused the pair to fall out and bring an end to Namaste B$tches. However, all fans know is that Pfeister took a break from their podcast and her own podcast Side Piece due to her third pregnancy. Fans will still have to wait and see if there is more to the abrupt and sudden ending of Namaste B$tches, and that all depends on Giudice addressing the podcast and Pfeister saying more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

