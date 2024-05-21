After rising to stardom in the 2006 independent Australian film 2:37, the talented actor Teresa Palmer has proven to be among the most promising stars of her generation. She has, through the years, been in a few projects that general audiences may recognize, such as the science fiction I Am Number Four, with her latest being the limited television series The Clearing.

Although she isn't the most popular name in the industry, Palmer's skills are undeniably great, leading her to partake in a few exciting projects that range from zombie films through television shows about witches and vampires to unsettling horror films. But which are her finest? From Warm Bodies to Lights Out, these are Collider's picks for the best Teresa Palmer movies, ranked by their execution, entertainment value, and considering the star's efforts.

10 'The Clearing' (2023)

Creators: Matt Cameron, Elise McCredie

The Clearing is a limited Disney+ psychological drama TV series by Matt Cameron and Elise McCredie inspired by the dark story of a real-life cult with a female leader and based on the book In the Clearing by J. P. Pomare, a fictionalized tale of the Australian cult group The Family.

Anyone who likes television series based on real-life events is probably going to enjoy The Clearing. Even if it is by no means a masterpiece on television, the 2023 series is worthwhile, with Miranda Otto — who had previously stolen the spotlight as the iconic Zelda Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — giving a highly convincing and chilling performance as a cult leader. Palmer also stands out as the young mother Freya Heywood.

Watch on Hulu

9 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Director: Jonathan Levine

This witty and paranormal zombie comedy is not your conventional love tale, and that's what makes it entertaining. Warm Bodies tells the story of a walking-dead man (Nicholas Hoult) who saves a human girl from an attack, which ultimately results in the two forming a meaningful bond that fully transforms their worlds.

Warm Bodies' appealing pacing is part of what makes it an enjoyable watch. On top of that, this post-apocalyptic romance story also benefits from a few humorous moments and great comedic bits. It may not be the finest in Palmer's filmography. However, it is still a somewhat underrated movie that fans of the genre may want to check out. Plus, the star convincingly brings her character Julie to life. A fun fact is that the film is based on a novel and inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, resulting in an entertaining contemporary adaptation of his works.

Watch on Hulu

8 'Wish You Were Here' (2012)

Director: Kieran Darcy-Smith

Kieran Darcy-Smith's Aussie mystery drama film benefits from a smart script that will keep audiences invested — the story centers around a man played by Joel Edgerton, his pregnant wife (Felicity Price), and his sister-in-law (Palmer) as they are forced to deal with the fallout after their vacation in Cambodia takes a tragic, unexpected turn.

The unsettling Wish You Were Here combines the family drama with the crime thriller genres with satisfying results. It is not a groundbreaking feature at all and had the potential to be a greater film than it turned out to be. However, it is nonetheless thrilling and entertaining and includes great performances. Palmer's Steph is a crucial character in the story, and the star brings her to life believably.

Watch on Amazon Prime

7 'The Fall Guy' (2024)

Director: David Leitch

Despite the movie arguably being one of the best action comedy films of the 21st century so far, the reason why The Fall Guy doesn't rank high on this list is Palmer's extremely short screen time in it. Starring Ryan Gosling as a stunt double and Emily Blunt as a movie director, the David Leitch picture depicts the relationship between the two while also illustrating the stuntman's quest to uncover a compelling mystery involving the actor he's doubling as.

Palmer plays Iggy Starr, the girlfriend of Aaron Taylor Johnson's character Tom, and makes great use of her small appearances; even though The Fall Guy doesn't showcase her talents properly, it is still a film worth checking, especially for its utterly entertaining narrative — a love letter to the stunt double industry — and its top-notch execution. Anyone who likes a nice blend of action, comedy, mystery, and romance probably wants to give The Fall Guy a try.

Watch on Theaters

6 'Lights Out' (2016)

Director: David F. Sandberg

Based on David F. Sandberg's acclaimed 2013 short film of the same name, Lights Out is a solid, even if flawed directorial debut even if not as great as the filmmaker's short film. The story follows a woman, played by Palmer, who strives to protect her young stepbrother (Gabriel Bateman) from a spirit that murders people in the dark.

Blending horror and family drama, the divisive, jumpscare-packed Lights Out tackles mental health in the same vein as the beloved The Babadook, often providing audiences with intriguing allegories about depression and a captivating storyline. One of its strongest aspects is its creativity and, of course, the acting, namely Teresa Palmer's efforts: the star perfectly embodies Rebecca's desperate struggle to make things right.

Rent on Amazon

5 'Ride Like a Girl' (2019)

Director: Rachel Griffiths

This Australian biographical sports drama film directed by Rachel Griffiths in her debut counts with great storytelling to illustrate the inspiring story of Michelle Payne, wonderfully played by Palmer, who made history by being the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup in 2015.

Anyone who enjoys sports dramas — particularly horse riding — will likely find the powerful Ride Like a Girl appealing, if only for its motivational and feel-good narrative that sends out messages of faith, determination, and perseverance. It's also a heartwarming girl-power film about an inspiring woman who went through a lot and overcame the odds in a male-centric sport. Palmer's believable efforts as the real-life personality are evidently a vital aspect of this movie.

Watch on Pluto TV

4 'Bear' (2011)

Director: Nash Edgerton

Nash Edgerton's dark comedy-drama short Bear centers around the mischievous Jack who always takes things too far, played by Edgerton himself, and illustrates his continuing adventures. The new idea up his sleeve? Organizing a surprise for his girlfriend (played by Palmer), but this has unexpected consequences.

Bear is a great example of a low-budget short movie. While short, its premise revolving around a surprise gone terribly, hilariously wrong is compelling enough to get audiences' attention (though it is arguably even better if the audiences go into it blind). Featuring a runtime of only 11 minutes, Edgerton's movie is the perfect pick for Teresa Palmer fans who are in a rush. It was released at the internationally beloved Cannes Film Festival.

Watch on Roku

3 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018 - 2022)

Creator: Deborah Harkness

Since it was released in 2018, Deborah Karkness's British A Discovery of Witches has become one of the most interesting Teresa Palmer projects (especially for fantasy romance enthusiasts). The film focuses on historian and witch Diana Bishop who attempts to solve Ashmole 782's mysteries with the help of the charming vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode).

The binge-watchable fantasy show A Discovery of Witches may not be fit for everyone's taste. Still, it is certainly a great series of its category with an irresistible forbidden love story at its center. Additionally, A Discovery of Witches also features striking cinematography, which elevates it to higher ground. Teresa Palmer is as charismatic as ever as Diana Bishop and has great chemistry with Goode — this helps make the romantic side of things even more appealing.

Watch on Amazon Prime

2 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Director: Mel Gibson

Hacksaw Ridge easily earns a spot among Teresa Palmer's best projects. The story is set during World War II and depicts American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss — played to perfection by Andrew Garfield in an Oscar-nominated performance — who refuses to kill people and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without partaking in the battle directly.

Moving and engaging are two words to describe this renowned film in which Palmer brilliantly plays Desmond's first wife, Dorothy Schutte. The Best Picture nominee is arguably one of the best and most heartbreaking movies based on true stories and it has captured the attention of many for several reasons, including its impeccable acting, sound, and cinematography. For sure, Hacksaw Ridge is Mel Gibson's finest directorial effort.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Berlin Syndrome' (2017)

Director: Cate Shortland

Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Melanie Joosten, Berlin Syndrome features one of the best showcases of Teresa Palmer's talent. Even if it is not as critically acclaimed and celebrated as the previously mentioned entry, it is worth ranking in first place for the star's efforts. The film depicts a holiday romance that leads to an obsessive relationship when a photojournalist awakens in a Berlin apartment one morning and is not able to leave because her would-be lover (Max Riemelt) takes her hostage.

Berlin Syndrome's most valuable elements are the acting performances — Palmer is exceptional in it — and the atmospheric, artsy direction, which helps bring the creepy story to life in an even more immersive manner. While it may not be the best movie in the kidnap thriller category, it is nonetheless worth checking, especially because of the star's astounding efforts and the intriguing, complex psychological narrative.

Watch on Netflix

