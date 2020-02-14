Teresa Ruiz Talks ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Season 2 and What She Learned from Martin Landau

–
With Narcos: Mexico season 2 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Teresa Ruiz to talk about playing Isabella Bautista. During the wide-ranging conversation, she talked about how much she knew about her character’s journey when she got involved, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, why she enjoys playing Isabella, what keeps the characters in the drug game after making so much money, and more. In addition, she talks about meeting Martin Landau early in her career and what the legendary actor taught her about acting.
Narcos: Mexico season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as he struggles to grow his empire while maintaining control over the various members of his organization. Meanwhile, the American effort to get revenge for the death of Kiki Camerana (Michael Pena) leads them down a dark path. The cycle of violence rages on. Narcos: Mexico season 2 also stars Scoot McNairy, Alyssa Diaz, Alejandro Edda, Gerardo Taracena, Jose Maria Yazpik, and Jesse John Garcia.
Teresa Ruiz:
- How much did she know about the story and arc of her character when she signed on for the role?
- How many scripts did they have before filming began?
-
What might surprise fans of the show about the making of the series?
- What does she enjoy about playing Isabella?
- What keeps these people constantly selling drugs after making a lot of money?
- Deleted scenes talk.
- What clothing did she “borrow” from set?
- Will she part of Narcos: Mexico season 3 if they make it?
- How she met Martin Landau at the beginning of her acting career.
- What she learned from Martin Landau.
- What TV show would she like to guest star on?
- Who was her first movie or TV show crush?