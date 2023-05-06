Lovely, Dark, and Deep editor Alexandra Amick has revealed the movie already has a premiere date at an upcoming film festival. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Tamera Jones for Clock, Amick also gave new details about the plot of Teresa Sutherland’s highly-anticipated directorial debut.

After working as a writer in Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s critically-acclaimed Midnight Mass series, Sutherland began to work on her feature directorial debut, Lovely, Dark, and Deep. The movie stars Georgina Campbell as Lennon, a backcountry ranger who investigates a series of disappearances to deal with her past personal trauma. It’s an intriguing concept for a psychological horror story, and after starring in Barbarian, Campbell already proved she’s a perfect fit for an indie horror project. However, while we already had enough reasons to keep Lovely, Dark, and Deep on our radar, Amick revealed new details about the movie’s plot that make the project sounds even more delicious. As Amick told us:

“It's very cool. It's very isolated, slow burn, very weird, gross. I think it plays into the conspiracy theories – that are not really conspiracy theories – about how many people go missing without a trace in national parks. And this is like real data about people and going missing in national parks, and just weird, weird occurrences. So it's about a woman who, something has similarly happened to her in her past, and she becomes a backcountry ranger to uncover what really happened.”

Image via 20th Century

RELATED: Teresa Palmer Takes on a Sinister Cult in New 'The Clearing' Trailer

Nothing makes a horror movie scarier than using real-life data, and it sounds like Sutherland is digging deep into real disappearance cases to make her feature directorial debut even scarier. But when will we be able to watch Lovely, Dark, and Deep? In Amick’s words, “I'm very excited about Lovely, Dark, and Deep to come out. We just got news that it will be debuting at a film festival that I'm not allowed to say yet, but we're very excited about it later this year.”

Who Else Is Involved in Lovely, Dark, and Deep?

Besides Campbell, Lovely, Dark, and Deep also stars Nick Blood (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Jackson, a seasoned park ranger, and Wai Ching Ho (Hustlers) as District Ranger Zhang, the most senior ranger in the national park. Before Lovely, Dark, and Deep, Amick worked with Sutherland in 2018’s The Wind, directed by Emma Tammi. However, Amick hopes Lovely, Dark, and Deep is not the end of their partnership as she hopes “there are more team-ups! Working with Teresa is a lot of fun.”

To check out Amick’s latest editing work, you can catch Clock on Hulu. Keep an eye out for more from our exclusive interview with Amick.