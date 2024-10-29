With a decades-long career and a few award nominations under her belt, the critically acclaimed star Teri Garr leaves an unforgettable legacy in film and television, with her unique gifts and versatility capturing the attention of worldwide cinephiles over the years. Although she kick-started her career in the 1960s, Garr became a defining figure in 1970s and 1980s cinema, characterized by her comedic timing and dramatic talent in both heartfelt and hilarious roles.

From her hilarious turns in the comedy genre to her resonating moments in dramas, Garr proved to be an undeniable talent with undeniable charisma — her quick wit and charming banter, added to her dedication to her craft, made Garr one of a kind. In honor of her remarkable career and incredible efforts, we analyze and rank the best Teri Garr movies, many of which continue to inspire and entertain.

10 'The Escape Artist' (1982)

Director: Caleb Deschanel

Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment

This Caleb Deschanel comedy-drama focuses on teenager Danny Masters (Griffin O'Neal), the son of the late Harry Masters, who was considered the second-best escape artist in history. While bluffing at the local police station that he will escape prison within an hour, The Escape Artist presents audiences with a flashback showing its protagonist's childhood with his uncle and aunt.

Although this is arguably more of a hidden gem in Garr's filmography, Deschanel's film is definitely worth checking, whether for its beautiful and nostalgic screenplay or how it echoes the innocence of childhood. This warm film also features plenty of great performances, with Garr's acting efforts as the mother being at the top of the list, even though her character does not dominate the story.

Watch on Hoopla

9 'Dick' (1999)

Director: Andrew Fleming

Image via Columbia Pictures

Next up is Andrew Fleming's buddy comedy and social satire Dick, which captures politics in a fun, refreshing way. The story centers around two high school girls (played by Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams) who inadvertently become Richard Nixon's top secret advisers at the height of the Watergate scandal.

Much like she does in the just-mentioned film The Escape Artist, Teri delivers a compelling maternal performance with flawless comedic timing in Dick, perfectly embodying a woman who is in equal amounts endearing and overbearing. Even though her role is secondary, the talented star adds warmth, humor, and a sense of authority to the film — contrasting with the youthful rebellion at its center — through her undeniable talents. Fans who enjoy coming-of-age films and/or comedies that feature historical events should be sure to check out Fleming's film.

8 'One from the Heart' (1982)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Columbia Pictures

One from the Heart may not be Francis Ford Coppola's most famous feature. However, it is still worth a watch for its stylish visuals and unique story. This musical romance follows a couple (Frederic Forrest and Garr) who find their relationship deteriorating after living together for five years. Seeking excitement, they each go out on the 4th of July with a new partner.

Set against the backdrop of a neon-lit version of Las Vegas and featuring a great soundtrack, One from the Heart is a bittersweet film that explores romantic yearning and heartbreak anchored by wonderful central performances. At its heart is Garr's Fannie, a compelling woman who longs for both independence and vulnerability. Garrie's self-discovery journey may resonate with many viewers — part of it has to do with the flawless way she was brought to life by the gifted star.

Rent on Apple TV

7 'The Black Stallion' (1979)

Director: Carroll Ballard

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

In this 1940s-set adventure movie by Carroll Ballard, a young boy (Kelly Reno) bonds with a black horse on a deserted island, after being shipwrecked. Upon bringing him back with him to America, he then discovers his extraordinary speed and trains him to race.

Fit for audiences of all ages, the family-friendly The Black Stallion explores courage and companionship in a captivating way, reinforcing just how strong bonds between humans and animals can be. Ballard's movie is also beautifully shot, perfectly capturing the wonder of nature and wild spirit and immersing viewers in its thoughtful narrative. Once again, Teri adds warmth to a motherly role, elevating The Black Stallion's resonating and profound message to higher levels.

Watch on Amazon Prime

6 'Mr. Mom' (1983)

Director: Stan Dragoti

Image via 20th Century Studios

Stan Dragoti's Mr. Mom is a dramedy centering around a husband (Michael Keaton) who switches roles with his wife (Garr). She then returns to work while he becomes a stay-at-home dad who is left to take care of three children — a challenging task he has no clue how to do.

The humorous Mr. Mom provides audiences with an entertaining and even ahead-of-its-time take on gender roles and family dynamics — it portrays Jack's transition to "Mr. Mom" as a challenging task, which leads him to discover a new respect for the work his wife did at home. Both Keaton and Garr are great in their respective roles, sharing believable chemistry that taps into the realistic tensions between real-life couples.

Mr. Mom Release Date August 19, 1983 Cast Michael Keaton , Teri Garr , Frederick Koehler , Taliesin Jaffe , Courtney White , Brittany White , Martin Mull , Ann Jillian Runtime 91 Minutes

Watch on Roku

5 'Tootsie' (1982)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Image via Warner Bros.

Jessica Lange takes the lead role alongside Dustin Hoffman in Sydney Pollack's Tootsie. Featuring heartfelt social commentary that blends satire with drama, this high-concept comedy follows an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman in order to get a role on a hospital soap.

Although it arguably hasn't aged incredibly well, Tootsie is still a relevant film that uses humor to address serious issues such as double standards, gender roles, and sexism in the entertainment industry. While its humor makes it stand the test of time, its strong performances — including Hoffman's and Lange's — are noteworthy, and the message of empathy and respect stands out. Garr shines in this Oscar-nominated role as Michael's loving and relatable friend Sandy, showcasing her incredible comedic timing and dramatic skills in portraying the struggles of a misunderstood woman.

Rent on Amazon

4 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Image via Columbia Pictures

This must-see Steven Spielberg epic follows Indiana electric man Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss), who finds his quiet life turned upside down after a close encounter with a UFO. This spurs him into an obsessed cross-country quest for answers as a momentous event approaches.

Whether we're talking about its groundbreaking special effects, iconic score composed and conducted by John Williams, or unique departure from traditional alien invasion narratives, Close Encounters of the Third Kind is a major entry in Garr's filmography. Not only is it engaging, but also thought-provoking in the way that it tackles the search for meaning, alienation, and obsession. The star plays Roy's wife who struggles to cope with his escalating obsession, delivering a nuanced and relatable performance that adds emotional weight to the film and encapsulates the cost of delusion.

3 'After Hours' (1985)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese's dark comedy sees word processor Paul Hackett (Griffin Dunne) experience the worst, most nightmarish night of his life after he agrees to visit Soho resident Marcy (Rosanna Arquette) at a coffee shop. In After Hours, what starts as an innocent date quickly spirals into an absurd series of surreal events.

Rooted in its notable absurdity, After Hours is a wild viewing that will probably stick with viewers. Its meditation on urban anxiety and hostile take on SoHo that reflects the central character's feelings of disconnection and alienation makes it a captivating cult classic. On top of being stylish, Scorsese's film is creative and engaging, anchored by unique characters at its center — among them is Garr's short but memorable quirky waitress, who is a perfect match for the movie's dreamlike tone and atmosphere.

After Hours Release Date September 13, 1985 Cast Catherine O'Hara Rosanna Arquette , Verna Bloom , Tommy Chong , Griffin Dunne , Linda Fiorentino , Teri Garr , John Heard , Cheech Marin Runtime 97 minutes

Rent on Amazon

2 'The Conversation' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The second Francis Ford Coppola movie on this list is The Conversation, an essential surveillance psychological thriller that delves into themes of paranoia in an era haunted by distrust. The story centers around an expert (Gene Hackman) who has a crisis of conscience when he suspects that the couple he is spying on will be murdered.

Even though Garr's role is small, the star still delivers an impactful performance as Harry's girlfriend. The Conversation is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing films in her body of work, whether for its atmospheric tension or the complicated themes that it deals with, including privacy and the consequences that come with knowing too much. The Conversation's storytelling is incredible, featuring top-notch sound design, and believable performances.

The Conversation Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 7, 1974 Cast Gene Hackman , John Cazale , Allen Garfield , Frederic Forrest , Cindy Williams , Michael Higgins Runtime 113 minutes

1 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Image via 20th Century Fox

Young Frankenstein is notably Garr's most well-known role. Directed by Mel Brooks, this brilliant horror-comedy parodies classic monster films, particularly its titular one. It follows Gene Wilder's titular character as he travels to Transylvania to claim his family's estate. With the help of his assistants Inga (Garr) and Igor (Marty Feldman), he successfully reanimates a corpse.

Humorous and endearing, Garr's efforts as Inga are nothing short of great; the scenes she partakes in are memorable and fun thanks to her amazing comedic timing and unmatched energy. Although not the central character, Inga is certainly a crucial part of the film and adds to the movie's physical comedy. On top of the brilliant cast, Young Frankenstein benefits from a unique blend of slapstick and dry humor and a refreshing storyline that pays homage to classic horror cinema.

Young Frankenstein Release Date December 15, 1974 Cast gene wilder , Peter Boyle , Marty Feldman , Cloris Leachman , Teri Garr , Kenneth Mars Runtime 106 minutes

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best Cult Classics of the 1970s, Ranked