Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Teri Garr gifted us with one of the most humane, hilarious looks at the various stages of grief that come with a break-up in the span of about one minute in Tootsie. It's one of the funniest, most epic break-up scenes of all time, opposite scene partner, Dustin Hoffman. Directed by Sydney Pollack and written by Larry Gelbart and Don McGuire, Tootsie is considered one of the greatest comedy films ever made. Passing away at the age of 79 this past Tuesday, a great part of Garr's legacy comes from her unforgettable role as Sandy Lester in the rom-com.

By the time Tootsie rolled around, Garr was already an established comedy actress in Hollywood. Typically playing spoofs on ditzy blonde women, she always put her own unexpected twist on them, from Young Frankenstein, to serious roles in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and The Black Stallion. But it was with Tootsie that she fully embraced the blonde character, only to turn it on its head in one incredible minute of rage, empowerment, and dignity, while remaining effortlessly funny.

Teri Garr Performs a Fuming, Epic Rant Opposite Dustin Hoffman

When Sandy utters the word "pigs," while unbuttoning her red jacket like she's headed into battle, you knew that the boys were in trouble. Hoffman's character, Michael, has been working in disguise as a woman on a soap opera, a role that Sandy originally auditioned for. A fellow struggling actor, it's the only gig Michael could get, and his lies begin to catch up to him when his sometimes lover, sometimes friend, Sandy, begins to catch on that he's lying about something. Michael and his roommate, Jeff (Bill Murray), are floundering, trying to avoid getting sent to the slaughter, as a formidable Garr struts into the apartment, ready for a fight. Rather than tell the truth to Sandy about his double life, he tells her he's in love with another woman, which turns out to be an incredible mistake. At that moment, Sandy becomes one of Garr's greatest roles.

Garr’s shriek after Michael's confession is thunderous in its rage. She then goes on an extremely satisfying, furious rant, refusing to be belittled or humiliated by the womanizer, Michael. The dialogue is fantastic, but it’s Garr who sells it. She plays the scene like a drama, making everything she says, in return, hilarious. The break-up scene in Tootsie is her defining moment in the film, after going from a sweet, agreeable woman, to anger. When she yells, “I just have to feel this way until I don’t feel this way anymore, and you’re gonna have to know that you’re the one who made me feel this way,” is one of the best deliveries in any break-up scene, and rawest, in both her furious cadence, and the excellent writing she’s working with. Hurling the unforgettable line, “Schmuck!” at Michael, and striding all over the apartment, she makes Hoffman all but forgettable in the scene set against her radiant stardom. Garr did the impossible, and somehow made a break-up scene funny.

Garr Received Her First and Only Academy Award Nomination for 'Tootsie'

Garr never strove for perfection. She strove for realness, and that’s why her comedy is so heartwarming and heartbreaking in this scene, which also led to an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Garr was among great company, including the film's breakout star, Jessica Lange, who wound up going home with the Oscar. The film marked Garr's only Academy Award nomination, in her most relatable, deliciously unhinged role. But that's the thing about Garr. She was cool til she was crazy, nice til she had to be mean. She had a fuse that was always burning, which was palpable in those blue eyes, and it made her mesmerizing to watch. There’s nothing hilarious about heartbreak, but Garr understood that sometimes, tragedies are comedies. Delivering her devastatingly brilliant break-up monologue to Hoffman like a Shakespearean actor, her words cut through the air like a knife until the final dagger, when she walks out of Michael’s door, and life.

