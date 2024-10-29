Following the sad announcement that Teri Garr has passed away, fans around the world are mourning the loss of the legend. Known for her ability to masterfully tackle roles both comedic and deeply dramatic, Garr wowed audiences in films such as the controversial Tootsie, and became a fixture of late-night television, thanks to her quick wit. But for many, Garr’s greatest role was that of Inga in the Mel Brooks classic, Young Frankenstein. Often, when discussing the film, it’s Gene Wilder’s neurotic Fredrick Frankenstein and Peter Boyle’s lovable monster that come up in conversation. Rightfully so, the two are unforgettable in their roles, but it’s Garr who truly holds the film together.

Teri Garr’s Humor Grounds 'Young Frankenstein's Ensemble

Young Frankenstein has one of the funniest and most talented ensembles of all time. From Wilder’s well-meaning, but bonkers Doctor, to Cloris Leachman’s Frau Blücher, there’s no shortage of memorable characters. However, it’s Garr’s Inga that makes the group work. On the page, Inga often appears naïve, but Garr takes her to the next level, using that naivety to form a hysterically blunt and relatable character. Her unassuming nature, and her straightforward nature make for sidesplitting wit. One needn’t look any further than the beloved “Put the candle back” scene.

Related ‘Young Frankenstein’ and Why a Successful Parody Is More Than Just Jokes Mel Brooks' devotion to recreating the style of James Whale's original films elevates his 1974 masterpiece to the greatest parody ever made.

An icon among Brooks’ signature comedy bits, the sequence is one of the most quoted parts of the film. Wilder’s constant battle with the whirling bookshelf is hilarious, but it’s Garr who provides the sequence’s punchline. When she gets stuck behind the trap herself, her mimicking of Wilder’s dilemma takes the gag from great to iconic. And, while this is an excellent finale, Garr manages to make even her most passive jokes absolutely hysterical, such as when the ensemble is discussing the design of the creature. After Fredrick explains the exaggerated science behind the monster’s design, she plainly states: “he would have an enormous schwanzstucker.” It’s that moment that not only brings about the scene’s comedy, but her straightforward delivery that brings the whole sequence back to earth by acknowledging the “reality” of the monster’s anatomy. But Garr’s Inga is more than just naïve and blunt punchlines. She is also a trendsetter.

Teri Garr Subverted Expectations in 'Young Frankenstein'

Close

At first glance, Inga seems as though she might be a successor of sorts to The Producers’ Ulla (Lee Meredith), but, in true Garr fashion, the character was taken in a surprising direction. Garr was certainly a great beauty, but anytime the film tries to play on her sex appeal, she comically subverts it with a classic line. This begins with her very first scene, when she and Igor (Marty Feldman), arrive in a horse-drawn cart to pick up Fredrick, and she asks the mad scientist if he would like to have a “roll in the hay.” While it appears to be a blunt innuendo, Inga meant it literally. She then uses his sedition in reverse later on when they arrive at the castle, and Fredrick shouts “What knockers” upon seeing the castle door, and she replies “Thank you, doctor.”

That subversion leads to an incredibly refreshing change for the humor of the time, as it puts Inga completely in charge of her sexuality. Whereas Brooks' other films may treat their female lead’s sensual side as something that is controlled by others, as is literally the case with Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Inga’s brand of humor puts her in complete control of her beauty and her later sexual relationship with Fredrick. It’s a win-win, indeed; not only does the audience get some great twists on raunchier humor, but it also helps Inga feel like a fully formed character, equal to that of the film’s leads. Of course, this isn’t the only way the character is fleshed out. In reality, she’s the heart of the movie.

Teri Garr is the Heart of 'Young Frankenstein'

Image via 20th Century Fox

While most of the Young Frankenstein characters serve as comedic caricatures of those from the Universal Monsters classic, Inga is by far the most developed and strongest character. Not only does she serve as a more down-to-earth persona to balance out Fredrick and Igor’s angst, she is a deeply caring and beautiful character. She truly believes in and loves Fredrick, caring for him when no one else can, and even standing up to the angry mob who seek to destroy Fredrick and his creation. This stems from Garr’s performance. Despite the picture being filled with hijinks, she plays each scene with a sense of realism, even managing to produce tears as the film heads to its semi-dramatic finale. The actress’ dedication to playing a scene with a touch of reality not only sells her character, or the trio she’s a part of, but the film itself. She takes Young Frankenstein from farce, to a classic filled with heart.

Young Frankenstein An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body. Release Date December 15, 1974 Director Mel Brooks Cast gene wilder , Peter Boyle , Marty Feldman , Cloris Leachman , Teri Garr , Kenneth Mars Runtime 106 minutes

Young Frankenstein is available to watch on Roku.

Watch on Roku