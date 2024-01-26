The Big Picture The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series to The Terminal List that explores Ben Edwards' fall into a dark web of conspiracy.

The TV show portrayed Ben Edwards as a more rounded and sympathetic character compared to the books.

The prequel will delve into the close friendship between Ben Edwards and James Reece, as well as reveal more about Reece's family.

While The Terminal List premiered in 2022 to a mixed bag of reviews, many fans fell instantly in love with the Chris Pratt-driven series. This action-packed political thriller showed us that Pratt had some serious acting chops beyond his often comedic roles. Unsurprisingly, the show was quickly renewed for a second season, but that wasn't all. In addition to bringing The Terminal List back for more, the prequel series has been greenlit starring both Pratt and Taylor Kitsch, who played Ben Edwards in the first season. Titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the prequel begins production this year, much to our delight. But is Dark Wolf based on a book like the original series? Well, no, but that shouldn't be a concern.

Ben Edwards Is Handled Differently in 'The Terminal List' Novel

Season 1 of The Terminal List was based on the action novel of the same name by author Jack Carr. Carr is a former Navy SEAL himself––which no doubt inspired the character of James Reece––and also hosts the official Terminal List Podcast as well as the Danger Close Podcast, where he interviews everyone from hunters and politicians to historians and tactical experts who might help audiences better understand the content in his novels. Since Carr published his first novel in 2018, a new James Reece adventure has hit bookshelves every year, with the seventh installment, Red Sky Mourning, slated to drop in the Spring of 2024. With all that material, it must be easy for the creatives behind The Terminal List: Dark Wolf to come up with a Ben Edwards origin story, right?

Contrary to the television series, Ben Edwards doesn't appear much in the original Jack Carr novels. The character, just like the TV version, is killed off by the end of the first novel and doesn't appear again afterward. The subsequent novels, such as True Believer, Savage Son, and The Devil's Hand, all follow James Reece without much mention of Edwards at all. In fact, The Terminal List novel portrays Edwards as a master manipulator and a willing (and seemingly unrepentant) participant in the conspiracy. He doesn't aid Reece in his "terminal list" mission at all. When Reece executes Edwards in the book, it isn't as emotional a betrayal as it's portrayed on the show, and, honestly, the show did it better. Thankfully, the version we see played by Taylor Kitsch in the series is a much more rounded character.

Because of this, there isn't much in the Carr novels that helps us navigate just what The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will entail. More than any future James Reece story, we're in the dark here, but thankfully there are some great creatives behind the scenes figuring it all out. The series is to be helmed by Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio and former Army Ranger Max Adams, with writers like Navy SEAL Jared Shaw (who played Boozer in Season 1 and is returning for the prequel) set to fill in the gaps. Carr, who helped personally develop the prequel series, will remain an executive producer on Dark Wolf and is no doubt heavily involved in Ben Edwards and James Reece's origin story. He did create them, after all.

'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' Will Tell a Brand New Origin Story

Image via Prime Video

Given how well-received Taylor Kitsch's performance as Ben Edwards was on The Terminal List, not to mention the obvious chemistry between him and Pratt's James Reece, it's no wonder that the producers (and Amazon) felt they should greenlight a prequel centered on Edwards' fall into villainy. With both actors returning, we'll see their friendship at its peak as Edwards descends into the dark web of conspiracy that led to his ultimate death in Season 1. Unlike what we know of their relationship in the novel, the Prime Video series will likely delve into their close, personal friendship, and we may even see more of Reece's family (whose deaths Edwards is ultimately responsible for) as a result.

"The Ben Edwards character envisioned by the writers’ room working on season one of The Terminal List was a much more nuanced character than I had created in the novel," Carr wrote on his official website. "Once Taylor Kitsch brought him to life on screen, he elevated Ben Edwards beyond all expectations." While we don't know much about Reece and Edwards' prior missions before The Terminal List, we can only assume that whatever Dark Wolf throws at us will be just as exciting as the first season. As that old Cherokee parable states, "The wolf who ultimately wins the battle is the wolf you feed most." In Edwards' case, we all know where the story is going, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ride. Thankfully, Edwards' dark choices aren't the only thing we're excited about regarding this prequel...

According to Carr's official website, famed Terminal List character Raife Hastings is set to show up in Dark Wolf. The first season had previously teased Raife as an unseen force who helped Reece on his quest from afar, but with the knowledge that the character will appear in the prequel, many are hoping that Chris Hemsworth might take on the role. Pratt and Hemsworth have some serious chemistry already via their time together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it wasn't long ago that the Thor actor did Extraction (and then its sequel) for Netflix. No doubt, Hemsworth's action chops would be perfect for a series like The Terminal List, but whether he appears or not, knowing that other Jack Carr-created characters such as Raife, Mohammed Farooq, and Jules Landry will show up in Dark Wolf is equally exciting.

When Is 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf' Set to Premiere?

Close

While The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has been in development since the release of the original series in 2022, production was stalled due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. As a result, Dark Wolf is officially beginning production this year, and, given that the series will likely consist of eight episodes like the first season, will hopefully come to streaming by 2025. "I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List," Chris Pratt noted in a statement following the prequel announcement. "I love the world [that Jack Carr] has created," echoed Taylor Kitsch on his Instagram. "And to bring ‘Ben’ back is an honor…" No, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf might not be based on one of Jack Carr's other books, but it'll be a pulse-pounding ride.

Prime Video describes Dark Wolf as "an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it." With a logline like that, there's no denying that this Terminal List follow-up will likely be as exciting as the original, even if we already know how Edwards' story will ultimately end. Additionally, The Terminal List Season 2 is still coming down the pipeline, with the Carr novel True Believer as the basis for the next batch of Pratt-centric episodes. No doubt, Dark Wolf will set up some of those plotlines, and Pratt will continue as James Reece as long as possible.

The Terminal List is available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video