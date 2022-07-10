Jack Carr, the author of the novel The Terminal List, which inspired the new Prime Video thriller series of the same name starring Chris Pratt, spoke out about the negative responses from critics on the show. The former Navy SEAL appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, where the host pointed out the discrepancy between the reaction of critics and its audiences’ response to the drama series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series – which debuted July 1, the same day as the last two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 – garnered an impressive 94% average audience score and the disappointing 43% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Terminal List follows Navy SEAL commander James Reece (Pratt) as he investigates the ambush that killed his entire platoon. He returns home to his family after the ill-fated covert mission only to discover the dark forces working against him followed him overseas.

When asked for his take on the series divided reactions, Carr suggests politics are to blame:

“It falls right in line with everything that I understand about the current culture and climate in America right now,” Carr said. “It seems to have triggered quite a few of these critics. The 95 percent viewer rating, audience rating, makes it all worth it. We didn’t make it for the critics. We made it for those in the arena. We made it for the soldier, sailor, airman and Marine that went downrange to Iraq and Afghanistan, so they could sit on the couch and say, ‘Hey, these guys put in the work. They put in the effort to make something special and make a show that speaks to them.’ And that 95 percent rating lets me know that we at least got close."

The popular novelist read excerpts from a number of reviews, settling on one critic asked what to even call a show like The Terminal List. This led to the author to joke that “you call that the No. 1 series on Prime Video.” Carr went on to thank Prime Video for taking a chance on a show like The Terminal List. He is an executive producer for the series alongside Pratt and Antoine Fuqua. The Terminal List also stars Constance Wu as Katie Buranek, a war correspondent investigating the corruption that led to deaths of Reece’s team, and Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights, Waco) as Ben Edwards, a CIA agent and Reece’s best friend who helps him on his quest for justice.

