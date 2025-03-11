We’re now just over one month away from the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2, which will begin to adapt the Game of the Year-winning second chapter in the story of Ellie and Joel, and one of the series’ biggest stars just secured a role in a new project. A new report from Deadline announced that Gabriel Luna, who plays Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) brother Tommy Miller in the Emmy Award-winning video game adaptation, has joined Chris Pratt in The Terminal List Season 2. Luna has been tapped for the role of Freddy Strain, a fan-favorite character from the Jack Carr novels from which the series is adapted. He’s an elite sniper and a dedicated family man who will help guide James Reece on his path to redemption in Season 2.

Luna’s role as Tommy Miller in The Last of Us may be one of his most notable, but he’s much more than a one-trick pony. He’s also famous for his performance as Gabriel in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), the final installment in the Terminator franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger that bombed at the box office with $260 million against a $180 million budget. Luna is also famous for his role as Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the popular Marvel television series starring Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson. Luna has even been tapped for a role opposite Kate Mara and Laurence Fishburne in The Astronaut, the sci-fi thriller from Jess Varley that recently premiered at SXSW. Luna is also famous for his role as Kevin in Bernie (2011).